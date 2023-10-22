Barcelona defeated Athletic thanks to a goal by the debutant
Barcelona hosted Athletic in the 10th round of the Spanish La Liga. Barcelona had a clear goal to win this match since their rivals had won their games in this round.
The first half of the game was evenly contested by both teams. In the second half, Barcelona looked a bit stronger, and the home team managed to secure a victory.
In the closing moments of the match, the only goal was scored by Barcelona's debutant, Mark Guyu. The 17-year-old player came on as a substitute and secured the win for the Catalans in the 80th minute.
Barcelona 1-0 Athletic
Goals: 1-0 - Guyu 80.
After this match, Barcelona is only one point behind Real Madrid and Girona but remains the only team undefeated in La Liga. Athletic Bilbao is in sixth place in La Liga.
