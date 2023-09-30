Brighton has expressed interest in the forward of the Spanish national team
Football news
Brighton will enter the fray for the services of Athletic's forward, Nico Williams, as reported by Fichajes. The Seagulls will have to compete with Barcelona, Aston Villa, and Liverpool. The attraction to the 21-year-old winger is not only rooted in his prospects but also in the fact that he becomes a free agent in the summer of 2024.
Nico Williams has already participated in 76 La Liga matches, wherein he has netted six goals and provided nine assists. Furthermore, he boasts 10 appearances and two goals for the Spanish national team, including four games at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
