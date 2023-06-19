EN RU
Argentina without Messi won a landslide victory in a friendly match

Argentina without Messi won a landslide victory in a friendly match

The Argentina national team defeated the Indonesia national team 2-0 in a friendly match.

The victory for the Argentine national team was secured by goals from Leandro Paredes and Cristian Romero. The leader of the Argentine team, Lionel Messi, did not participate in the match.

Indonesia - Argentina 0-2 (0-1)
Goals: Paredes, 38 - 0-1, Romero, 55 - 0-2

Indonesia: Ari, Bahar, Amat, Ramadani, Bagott, Pattinama (Arhan, 46), Klok, Yenner (Sauri, 85), Drajjad (Sulistyavan, 46), Ferdinan, Stryuk (Sulaeman, 64).

Argentina: Martinez, Molina, Pezzella, Romero, Medina (Acuña, 60), Paredes (Rodriguez, 85), Lo Celso, Palacios (Almada, 85), Buonanotte (Ocampos, 74), Gonzalez (Garnacho, 60), Alvarez (Simeone, 85).

