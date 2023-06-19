Argentina without Messi won a landslide victory in a friendly match
Football news Today, 15:17
Photo: Instagram of the Argentina national team / Author unknown
The Argentina national team defeated the Indonesia national team 2-0 in a friendly match.
The victory for the Argentine national team was secured by goals from Leandro Paredes and Cristian Romero. The leader of the Argentine team, Lionel Messi, did not participate in the match.
Indonesia - Argentina 0-2 (0-1)
Goals: Paredes, 38 - 0-1, Romero, 55 - 0-2
Indonesia: Ari, Bahar, Amat, Ramadani, Bagott, Pattinama (Arhan, 46), Klok, Yenner (Sauri, 85), Drajjad (Sulistyavan, 46), Ferdinan, Stryuk (Sulaeman, 64).
Argentina: Martinez, Molina, Pezzella, Romero, Medina (Acuña, 60), Paredes (Rodriguez, 85), Lo Celso, Palacios (Almada, 85), Buonanotte (Ocampos, 74), Gonzalez (Garnacho, 60), Alvarez (Simeone, 85).
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 17:05 Crushing victory for England, hard-fought successes for France and Ukraine: Euro 2024 qualifying
Football news Today, 16:43 England win 7-0 in Euro 2024 qualifier
Football news Today, 14:04 Ukraine scores toughest victory over Euro 2024 qualifier outsider
Football news Today, 13:33 Ancelotti agrees to coach Brazil
Football news Today, 04:00 Porto wants to buy the striker of the national team of Ukraine
Football news Yesterday, 17:35 Spain defeated Croatia and became the winner of the League of Nations
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:05 Crushing victory for England, hard-fought successes for France and Ukraine: Euro 2024 qualifying Football news Today, 16:55 Bayern are interested in three strikers Football news Today, 16:49 France win tough Euro 2024 qualifier Football news Today, 16:43 England win 7-0 in Euro 2024 qualifier Football news Today, 16:42 Manchester City defender's move to Bayern could not happen Football news Today, 16:30 Roma extend contract with Italian midfielder Football news Today, 16:15 Courtois shocked the head coach of the Belgian national team Football news Today, 15:55 Newcastle and Barcelona may make a high-profile player swap Football news Today, 15:42 Ansu Fati spoke about the possible departure from Barcelona Football news Today, 15:30 Juventus want to sign the Brazilian top forward
Sport Predictions
Football 20 june 2023 Norway vs Cyprus predictions and betting tips on June 20, 2023 Football 20 june 2023 Moldova vs Poland predictions and betting tips on June 20, 2023 Football 20 june 2023 Liechtenstein vs Slovakia predictions and betting tips on June 20, 2023 Football 20 june 2023 Iceland vs Portugal predictions and betting tips on June 20, 2023 Football 20 june 2023 Uruguay vs Cuba predictions and betting tips on June 21, 2023 Football 20 june 2023 Bolivia vs Chile predictions and betting tips on June 21, 2023 Football 20 june 2023 Costa Rica vs Ecuador predictions and betting tips on June 21, 2023 Football 21 june 2023 Belgium vs Netherlands predictions and betting tips on June 21, 2023