After their victory over Reims, Monaco remains the leader in Ligue 1

Reims and Monaco clashed in the eighth round of the French Ligue 1. Before this match, the teams occupied the third and first places in the table, respectively.

Monaco appeared sharper and deservedly opened the scoring towards the end of the first half. Ismail Jakobs scored the goal. At the very beginning of the second half, the visitors settled any doubts about the winner. First, Folarin Balogun doubled their lead, and then Wissam Ben Yedder made it a rout. In the 57th minute, Reims pulled one back through a penalty converted by Teddy Teuma .

Monaco did not allow Reims to change the score further on the scoreboard and confidently secured the victory.

Reims 1 - 3 Monaco

Goals: 0:1 - Ismail Jakobs 42, 0:2 - Folarin Balogun 46, 0:3 - Wissam Ben Yedder 49, 1:3 - Teddy Teuma 57 (penalty).

Following this victory, Monaco remains the leader in Ligue 1, while Reims stays at least fourth until tomorrow.