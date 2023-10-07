RU RU NG NG
Main News After their victory over Reims, Monaco remains the leader in Ligue 1

After their victory over Reims, Monaco remains the leader in Ligue 1

Football news Today, 17:13
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
After their victory over Reims, Monaco remains the leader in Ligue 1 Photo: twitter.com/La_MinuteFoot/ Author unknown

Reims and Monaco clashed in the eighth round of the French Ligue 1. Before this match, the teams occupied the third and first places in the table, respectively.

Monaco appeared sharper and deservedly opened the scoring towards the end of the first half. Ismail Jakobs scored the goal. At the very beginning of the second half, the visitors settled any doubts about the winner. First, Folarin Balogun doubled their lead, and then Wissam Ben Yedder made it a rout. In the 57th minute, Reims pulled one back through a penalty converted by Teddy Teuma .

Monaco did not allow Reims to change the score further on the scoreboard and confidently secured the victory.

Reims 1 - 3 Monaco

Goals: 0:1 - Ismail Jakobs 42, 0:2 - Folarin Balogun 46, 0:3 - Wissam Ben Yedder 49, 1:3 - Teddy Teuma 57 (penalty).

Following this victory, Monaco remains the leader in Ligue 1, while Reims stays at least fourth until tomorrow.

Related teams and leagues
Monaco Reims Ligue 1 France
Popular news
The Pensioners are still capable of causing havoc. Player ratings for the EPL game Burnley – Chelsea Football news Today, 15:57 The Pensioners are still capable of causing havoc. Player ratings for the EPL game Burnley – Chelsea
Deja vu from the 1999 UCL final. Player ratings for the match Manchester United – Brentford Football news Today, 15:23 Deja vu from the 1999 UCL final. Player ratings for the match Manchester United – Brentford
PHOTO. Terrible injury. Sheffield United player suffered compound fracture in Premier League match Football news Today, 11:22 PHOTO. Terrible injury. Sheffield United player suffered compound fracture in Premier League match
Once again surpassed Real and Barcelona. Girona defeated Cadiz and claimed the top spot in La Liga Football news Today, 10:10 Once again surpassed Real and Barcelona. Girona defeated Cadiz and claimed the top spot in La Liga
The second half was played with 10 players. Tottenham defeated Luton and moved to the top of the EPL Football news Today, 09:28 The second half was played with 10 players. Tottenham defeated Luton and moved to the top of the EPL
The wife of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson has passed away at the age of 84 Football news Yesterday, 14:12 The wife of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson has passed away at the age of 84
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:13 After their victory over Reims, Monaco remains the leader in Ligue 1 Football news Today, 17:02 Milan beat Genoa in a match with two goalkeepers sent off Football news Today, 15:58 Gareth Southgate has conveyed his perspective on the matter of VAR and its influence Football news Today, 15:57 The Pensioners are still capable of causing havoc. Player ratings for the EPL game Burnley – Chelsea Football news Today, 15:23 Deja vu from the 1999 UCL final. Player ratings for the match Manchester United – Brentford Football news Today, 15:17 Ten Hag elucidated the significance of the comeback in the match against Brentford for Man United Football news Today, 15:03 A French journalist strongly criticized Kylian Mbappé Football news Today, 14:43 Chelsea scored four goals in an away match for the first time since April 2022 Football news Today, 14:32 Premier League 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Matchday 8 Results Football news Today, 14:26 Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest played out a goalless draw
Sport Predictions
Football 08 oct 2023 Monza vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football 08 oct 2023 Lazio vs Atalanta prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football 08 oct 2023 Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football 08 oct 2023 Bayern Munich vs Freiburg prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football 08 oct 2023 Cagliari vs Roma prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football 08 oct 2023 Rennes vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football 08 oct 2023 Granada vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023