AC Milan interested in Ukrainian talent

AC Milan is reportedly interested in midfielder Marco Sapuga from FC Rukh and the Ukrainian youth national team, according to Sport.ua.

According to the source, the Italian club planned to pay one million euros for the player and include a percentage of any future transfer in the deal. However, the transfer did not materialize due to the midfielder's injury, which kept him out for several months. Nonetheless, AC Milan scouts will continue to monitor the Ukrainian's progress.

In the recently concluded season, 20-year-old Sapuga played 18 matches for FC Rukh, scoring one goal and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.