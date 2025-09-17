A “gift” for Kane. Chelsea hand Bayern a dreadful own goal

A disastrous mistake.

Bayern Munich and Chelsea are clashing in their opening UEFA Champions League fixture, and midway through the second half the English side presented their opponents with a “gift.”

Details: Chelsea attempted to play the ball out from the back but were caught under pressure. Full-back Malo Gusto played a poor back pass straight into Harry Kane’s path. The Bayern striker seized the opportunity, made it 3-1, and completed his brace.

In this match, Bayern defender Josip Stanisic tried to chase down an opponent but immediately clutched his leg and went down. After a brief medical check, he was forced to leave the pitch.

