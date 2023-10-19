Union vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 2 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

As part of the eighth round of the German Bundesliga, a match between Berlin's Union and Stuttgart is scheduled. The match will take place in Berlin on Saturday, October 21, with a kick-off time at 15:30 Central European Time.

Union

Berlin's Union is a modest and unique German football club. They have been participating in the Bundesliga for only the fifth consecutive year but have already confidently played in European competitions. It's worth noting that Union sets a new record for themselves at the end of each season, consistently climbing higher in the league table. Last season, the team finished in fourth place, granting them entry to the Champions League, where Union suffered two disappointing losses. First, they were defeated by Real Madrid due to a goal in the 94th minute, and then, for the same reason, they lost to Braga from Portugal.

Their performance in the current championship is also far from ideal. After two wins at the start, Union has lost all other matches and currently sits in 13th place.

Stuttgart

In the previous season, Stuttgart finished in 16th place in the Bundesliga, leading to a relegation playoff match in June against Hamburg, the bronze medalist of the Second Bundesliga. The "Swabians" secured a convincing victory over their opponents, scoring three goals in each of the matches and conceding only once. This victory in the playoff allowed Stuttgart to remain in the Bundesliga for at least another season.

Over the past year, the club changed its head coach three times, and Sebastian Hoeness currently leads the team. Under his leadership, Stuttgart retained their position in Germany's top division, and the new season started splendidly, with six wins in seven matches, with their only defeat coming at the hands of a current participant in the Champions League and a previous season's bronze medalist, RB Leipzig.

It's worth mentioning the Guinean forward, Guirassy, who has already scored 13 goals and is confidently leading the top scorer race.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Union has a streak of seven consecutive losses.

Stuttgart also has a seven-match winning streak.

Stuttgart has never won against Union in Berlin. Six out of ten head-to-head matches ended in a draw.

Prediction

Considering the current form of the teams, I assume that the guests have a better chance of success in this game. My bet is a victory for Stuttgart with a 0 goal handicap.