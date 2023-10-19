RU RU NG NG
Chelsea vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023

Chelsea vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023

Chelsea vs Arsenal prediction
Premier League England 21 oct 2023, 12:30 Chelsea - Arsenal
England, London, Stamford Bridge
Prediction on game Win Arsenal
Odds: 2.31

In the next round of the English Championship there will be a match between Chelsea and Arsenal. The meeting will take place on October 21, 2023.

Chelsea, which started the season unsuccessfully, was able to win the last two matches and now, according to experts, the “aristocrats” are ready to start chasing the leaders of the standings.

Chelsea

Now the team from London is in the middle of the standings, but this surprises few people. They finished 12th last season and are now one place higher thanks to two wins before the international break.

It is worth noting that both recent victories were achieved over teams that are not far from Chelsea in the standings.

Now they have to play with an opponent who demonstrates confident and, most importantly, stable football. It is games with such teams that will help fans understand whether their idols have come out of the crisis, or remain the usual middle peasant of the English Championship.

Arsenal

In the last match before the international break, I was able to win a very important victory over the current champion of England, Manchester City.

Now, together with Tottenham, the Gunners are the leaders of the championship.

We can say that Arsenal took revenge for the defeat by the City last season, which cost them the title.

At the moment, City are two points behind the leaders, and Liverpool are three points behind. Apparently, it is this quartet that will fight for the championship this season.

Prediction for the match "Chelsea" - "Arsenal"

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 9 matches. In 4 of the last 5 matches involving Chelsea there were no more than 2.5 goals.

The guests are the favorites of this match and I completely agree. Despite Chelsea's recent results, the team is unlikely to be ready for victories over opponents of this level.

I’ll take a chance and bet on the Gunners to win with odds of 2.31.

Prediction on game Win Arsenal
Odds: 2.31

