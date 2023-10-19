RU RU NG NG
Mainz vs Bayern Munich prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023

Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich prediction
Mainz 05 Mainz 05
Bundesliga Germany 21 oct 2023, 12:30 Mainz 05 - Bayern Munich
Germany, Mainz, MEWA Arena
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich
Review Н2Н Tournament table
Prediction on game W2(-1.5)
In the eighth round of the German Bundesliga, a match will take place between Mainz and Bayern at the Meva-Arena on October 21. The match is scheduled to kick off at 18:30 Central European Time.

Mainz

This team has given little reason for joy to their fans due to their Bundesliga start. The beginning of the season has been very unfortunate for the squad, as they've garnered just two points from seven matches and currently find themselves second to last in the table.

According to analysts, the main issue facing the team is a low conversion rate, as their attack has managed to score only six goals in seven matches. In the previous round, Mainz shared points with Borussia Monchengladbach, while prior to that, they had a draw against Eintracht Frankfurt. They lost all their other matches.

Bayern

Bayern Munich has been continuously dominating the Bundesliga since the 2012/13 season. However, in the previous footballing year, they clinched the top spot solely by goal difference compared to Borussia Dortmund. In the current season, Bayern is trailing Bayer Leverkusen by just 2 points, with the team securing 17 points from seven rounds.

Munich has seen a change in coaching this year, with Thomas Tuchel now at the helm, coming from previous positions at PSG and Chelsea. After Robert Lewandowski and Sadio Mane departed from the squad, Harry Kane was signed in the summer, and he has quickly adapted, scoring eight goals in seven Bundesliga matches.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history:

  • Mainz hasn't won in seven consecutive matches.
  • Bayern has a 10-match unbeaten streak.
  • In the last three matches in the Bundesliga at Mainz's stadium, Mainz has beaten Bayern.

Prediction

Despite Mainz being a tricky opponent for Thomas Tuchel's side, I believe that the Munich club will achieve a convincing victory. I will place my bet on the away team with a -1.5 goal handicap.

Prediction on game W2(-1.5)
