Tottenham vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023

Prediction on game Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.63 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

In the match of the ninth round of the English Premier League there will be a meeting between the teams Tottenham and Fulham. The game will take place on October 23.

Tottenham

After the failure of last season, the team from London completely changed the coaching staff and generally reconsidered their approach.

Since the first rounds of the new championship, Spurs have been in the leading group and after two unsuccessful matches with the participation of Manchester City, they were able to reach the top of the table. “City”, “Arsenal” and “Liverpool” have already played their matches and won, dropping “Tottenham” to fourth place.

However, if they defeat Fulham, Spurs will have the opportunity to become the sole leader of the standings. In this case, they will be two points ahead of their closest pursuers.

Fulham

The team from London is spending its second season in the Premier League, and so far they are not jumping over their head.

After eight rounds, the “dacha residents” occupy 12th place in the standings and have 11 points.

Last season they unexpectedly managed to finish in the top ten, and now they have every chance to repeat this result.

The main problem of the “summer residents” remains their low performance - the guests score on average only one goal per match.

Interesting facts and match prediction

Tottenham have won 6 of their last 7 matches. In addition, Spurs are unbeaten in their last 10 matches against Fulham.

The game will not be easy for Spurs, although they will play to win. I think it is reasonable to bet on the outcome under 3.5 for odds of 1.63.