Milan vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.9 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On Sunday, October 22, an important confrontation between the teams of Milan and Juventus will take place in the Italian Serie A. This match will feature teams fighting for the title in the new season.

"Milan"

“Milan” is now the leader of the standings. Before the important match with Juventus, the home team won seven wins in eight matches and has 21 points.

In the last round, the Milanese played a match against Genoa, which was discussed far beyond Italy. The fact is that the Rossoneri were able to win on the road, and in the last minutes of the game striker Olivier Giroud was in Milan's goal.

The home team has losses. Due to suspension, they lost their main goalkeeper Maignan and defender Hernandez.

"Juventus"

The Turin club is now in third place in the standings and has 17 points. They are two points behind second-placed Inter.

Juventus also has certain problems with its roster, and the club is under enormous pressure due to the Paul Pogba doping scandals and Nicola Fagioli's bookmaking scandals.

History of the confrontation and prediction

Last season, Milan managed to defeat Juventus twice and never conceded a goal. Interestingly, the last time Juve was able to defeat Milan was in 2021.

Bookmakers offer odds of 2.35 for Milan to win, 3.52 for a draw and 3.43 for Juventus to win, which indicates approximate equality between the teams. At the same time, I propose to consider the bet “both teams will score”, for which the odds are set at 1.90.