Torino vs Inter prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023

Prediction on game Win Inter Odds: 1.81 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

As part of the ninth round of the Italian Serie A, a match between Torino and Inter is scheduled to take place at the Stadio Olimpico in Turin on October 21. The game is set to kick off at 18:00 Central European Time.

Torino

Historically, Torino is one of Italy's most storied football clubs, with the majority of its trophies being won in the post-World War II era. Among its recent notable achievements, the 1993 Italian Cup victory stands out. In the early 2000s, Torino faced bankruptcy, but since the 2012/2013 season, the team has been a consistent participant in Serie A. During this period, their highest achievement has been a seventh-place finish.

The new season has also started well for the "Bulls." They've suffered defeats only in matches against Milan, Juventus, and Lazio. Noteworthy are their victories and a draw against the strong AS Roma. As a result, Torino finds itself comfortably in the middle of the league table. It's worth mentioning that the team has scored only 6 goals in 8 matches this season.

Inter

Under the management of Simone Inzaghi, Inter is performing convincingly in the new season. Inter is in excellent form, with six wins in the opening eight matches. The team's captain, Lautaro Martinez, has already scored 10 goals in the current championship, leading the race for the top scorer title.

Inter has already started its journey in the Champions League with an away match against Real Sociedad. Despite conceding an early goal, the Italians managed to secure a draw and equalize towards the end of the match, with the goal credited to none other than Lautaro. In the second round, the "Nerazzurri" defeated Benfica at home, winning thanks to Marcus Thuram's solitary goal.

In the previous round, Inter stumbled in their game against Bologna, allowing their neighbors from Milan to take the lead. Now, Inzaghi's team will seek to make amends in front of their fans.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Torino has failed to score in three consecutive matches.

Inter has yet to lose an away game this season.

Torino hasn't beaten Inter since the beginning of 2019.

Prediction

The guests are undoubtedly the favorites in this encounter. I believe Inter has what it takes to overcome the Turin-based team. My bet is on an Inter victory.