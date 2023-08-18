Prediction on game Total over 2.0 Odds: 1.61 100% Bonus up to $108 4.75 Bet now

On August 21, Stadio Olimpico di Torino (Turin) will host the match of the 1st round of the Serie A, in which Torino will compete with Cagliari. The battle will start at 18:30 CET.

Torino



The club finished the Calcio in the so-called “borderline”, 17th place. It was after this that Urbano Cairo, the president of a glorious, albeit without serious achievements for a long time, team, invited Ivan Jurić. He quickly did what had already happened in Verona: the mentor turned the fighter for survival into a strong middle peasant. Moreover, after a sharp renewal of the squad, having gathered the team almost anew, the Croatian specialist took the 10th place in 2022/2023. There were no serious personnel losses this summer, and one can only regret that, having bought out the contracts of Vlašić, Ilić and Radonjić, it was not possible to find the mutual meaning with Atalanta on Miranchuk, who had been good on loan in Turin. At the same time, taking into account the replenishment of the squad also by Popa, Tamez and Bellanova, it is reasonable to assume its strengthening.

Cagliari



The team has got its infrequent, but glorious pages of the history – it is reasonable to remember the sensational championship title in 1970. Having returned once again to the elite division in the middle of the previous decade, “the Islanders” even hinted at a desire to compete for the European competitions. Still, they were ruined by a bet on age stars in the end and the club went to the Serie B in 2020. It was there that Ranieri returned to the position – that is the specialist who, as a novice coach at the turn of the 80-90s of the previous century, easily raised an outsider from the third division to the highest one. The return was successful and Claudio returned “the Sardinians” to the Calcio from the very first trial, albeit through the play-offs. Then, there was an opportunity to strengthen the squad, including well-known names, such as Shomurodov or Skuffet and Yankto, and Verona was paid 4 million for young Sulemana. It is reasonable to mention that Palermo was overcome only due to a goal in the 123rd minute of the Coppa Italia battle.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Cagliari plays well with Torino. Even the season of 2021/2022, which ended in relegation, brought “the Islanders” 4 out of 6 possible points.

Predictions



Bookmakers consider “the Bulls”, which will play at the home arena, to be the clear favourite of the following battle. Still, taking into account the history of confrontations, one can try a bet on a neutral “total: over 2.0” (odd: 1.61).

