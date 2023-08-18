Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.66 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On August 21, Estadio Mendizorrotza (Vitoria-Gasteiz) will host the match of the 2nd round of the La Liga, in which Alaves will compete with Sevilla. The battle will start at 19:00 CET.

Alaves



The club, for 6 years in a row, played in the La Liga, even without showing sensible results there, except for the starting season, until 2022. Still, “the Babazorros”, who had previously finished in the 16th place twice, flew out from the last one ahead of schedule and without a chance for success in the last but one draw. Then, Luis Garcia Plaza was appointed to the coaching position in May, and he coped with the task of returning the team to the elite division from the very first trial. That happened not directly, but there was a tight struggle in the Segunda, and the 4th position was separated from Las Palmas, which finished in the 2nd place, only by 1 point. Still, then there were the play-offs, including knocking out Levante in the decisive round due to a goal from a penalty kick, which was appointed in stoppage time. It goes without saying that now everything has become more difficult at once – the team has to play at a higher level, with the line-up habitually reshuffled over the summer, even though the management tried to strengthen it with loans. By the way, Giuliano Simeone, not having time to debut, broke his leg and will miss a lot. The championship started on Monday with an away match against Cadiz – the team lost with a 0-1 score.

Sevilla



The team started this season on a very tight schedule. While the lion’s share of the participants of the Primera held only the first match, “White Andalusia” has already played twice – in fact, that’s why its La Liga match was moved to Monday. Speaking about the first round, it was Mendilibar’s wards that opened the season and, in fact, failed, losing to Valencia at native Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán with the removal of Bade and the decisive goal of “the Bats” in the very end. Then, the Spanish club flew to Athens for the UEFA Super Cup match against Manchester City on Wednesday. They fought there and even opened the scoring, but conceded in return, and then lost in a penalty shoot-out.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The last time Alaves won was in 2018. Speaking about the last but one season, however, both matches ended in a draw. And as for the Copa del Rey battle in January, Sevilla won only thanks to a single goal scored by Rakitić.

Predictions



Bookmakers bet on the guests who have to win. Still, “the safety net does not hurt” – we bet on the success of Sevilla with “a 0 goal handicap” (odd: 1.66).

