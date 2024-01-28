Sporting vs Casa Pia prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.57 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

We present our readers with a forecast for the match between Sporting and Casa Pia, as the opponents clash in another round of the Primeira.

Sporting

Things are going well for Sporting in the championship as the team currently leads, with Benfica trailing by just one point. The club recently exited the Portuguese League Cup, suffering a 0-1 defeat in the away leg of the semifinals against Braga. This marked the end of an eight-game winning streak across all competitions. In the last round, Sporting managed to defeat Vizela 5-2 away. The primary goal for the season is evident – to become the champions of Portugal. However, any slip-up could cost them the lead.

Casa Pia

After 18 rounds, Casa Pia holds a modest 13th place in the championship, with only a three-point gap separating them from the relegation zone. In the last round, the team suffered a 1-3 defeat at home against Farense, marking their third loss in the last four matches. It is crucial for the team to stay afloat and stabilize their results; otherwise, they could find themselves among the relegation candidates. The chances of securing points against the league leader appear minimal.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

The first-round clash was tense, with Sporting securing an away victory with a score of 2-1.

Sporting has won all nine home matches in the league this season.

In the four previous meetings between the teams, at least three goals were scored each time.

Sporting vs Casa Pia Prediction

Lisbon's team is in good form, leading the league and determined to maintain their top position. Sporting is the favorite in this confrontation, although there are no easy opponents in the championship. We expect an entertaining match, so we predict a total of over 2.5 goals.