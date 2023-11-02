RU RU NG NG
Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023

Oliver White
Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton prediction
Premier League England 04 nov 2023, 11:00 Sheffield United - Wolverhampton
England, Sheffield, Bramall Lane
Prediction on game Win Wolverhampton
Within the 11th round of the English Premier League will be a match between Sheffield United and Wolverhampton. The meeting will take place at Bremall Lane in Sheffield on November 4. The game is scheduled to kick off at 16:00 CET.

Sheffield United

Sheffield have completely failed to start the season. Things are going worse for the Premier League newcomer than any other team in the championship. Now they occupy the last place in the standings and do not have a single victory in ten matches of the tournament.

In the asset Sheffield United only a draw with Everton and as many as 29 conceded goals, which is the worst indicator among all teams in the championship.
At the moment, this team is one of the main candidates for departure from the Premier League at the end of the season, and in the last match the team suffered a crushing defeat from London Arsenal with a score of 0:5.

Wolverhampton

The main event for "Wolves" in the new season remains a home victory at Manchester City, which had no impact on the position of the team in the standings.
Wolves have in their asset 12 points, which allows them to settle in 12th place. Now they are ahead of the relegation zone by seven points, which at the beginning of the season can be considered a pretty good result.

In general, the team is characterized by stability, but sometimes there are failures.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

  • Sheffield lost six matches in a row in the Premier League with a total score of 3:22.
  • Wolves are unbeaten in 11 games in a row.
  • The last three face-to-face matches have been won by Wolves. Sheffield failed to score in these games.

Prediction

The teams are in different playing form and the guests must win at Bremall Lane such a weak opponent. I suggest betting on this outcome.

Prediction on game Win Wolverhampton
