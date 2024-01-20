RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Salernitana vs Genoa prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024

Salernitana vs Genoa prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Salernitana vs Genoa prediction
Salernitana Salernitana
Serie A Italy 21 jan 2024, 12:00 Salernitana - Genoa
-
- : -
Italy, Salerno, Stadio Arechi
Genoa Genoa
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.54
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

We present an exclusive forecast for the match between Salernitana and Genoa, where the opponents will meet as part of the 21st round of Serie A.

Salernitana

The "Sea Horses" are the main candidates for relegation, as they currently occupy the bottom position in Serie A. There is still a chance for salvation since almost the entire second half of the season lies ahead, and the gap from the 17th place, which ensures safety, is 6 points. In the last round, Salernitana narrowly missed out on points away against Napoli, conceding the decisive goal in the 90+6th minute, ending with a 1-2 defeat. This loss was the second in a row. Five players, including Kulibali and Jovane in the national teams, will miss this match, while others are nursing injuries.

Genoa

The "Griffins" have returned to the elite of Italian football and intend to stay here. Currently, the team is in 12th place in the league table, with only a 5-point gap from the relegation zone. In the last round, Genoa played to a goalless draw at home against Torino, marking their third consecutive draw. Genoa has not suffered a defeat in five consecutive league matches, although they managed to secure only one victory during this period. Due to injuries, Norwegians Bohinen and Torsby are at risk of missing the game, and Ekuban is questionable.

Head-to-head history

In the first round, the opponents played a less entertaining match, and Genoa managed to secure a 1-0 home victory.

Match prediction for Salernitana vs Genoa

In this not-so-flashy encounter, bookmakers give preference to the visitors, citing their league position and current form. Considering that the "Griffins" have not lost for a while and are capable of continuing their streak against the outsider, we find the odds reasonable. We consider a bet on the total goals under 2.5 to be reasonable.

Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.54
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Novak Djokovic vs Adrian Mannarino prediction Australian Open Today, 21:30 Novak Djokovic vs Adrian Mannarino prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Novak Djokovic Odds: 1.69 Adrian Mannarino Recommended 1xBet
Raquel Pennington vs Mayra Bueno Silva prediction Fight for vacant women's lightweight title Today, 21:30 Raquel Pennington vs Mayra Bueno Silva prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Raquel Pennington Odds: 1.63 Mayra Bueno Silva Bet now MelBet
Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis prediction Middleweight title fight Today, 22:00 Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Sean Strickland Odds: 1.74 Dricus Du Plessis Bet now 1xBet
Frosinone vs Cagliari prediction Serie A Italy 21 jan 2024, 06:30 Frosinone vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Frosinone Odds: 1.6 Cagliari Recommended 1xBet
Leeds vs Preston prediction Championship England 21 jan 2024, 07:00 Leeds United vs Preston North End prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Leeds Odds: 1.5 Preston Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:06 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 17:05 Extraordinary proposal for Mbappe, Bayern needs Trippier. The main transfer news for 20.01.2022 Football news Today, 16:57 AFCON. Tunisia and Mali couldn't determine the stronger side in a tense match Football news Today, 16:50 Serie A. Milan snatched victory over Udinese in a scandalous match Basketball news Today, 16:09 Leader of the Pacers Achieves Unique Milestone in the NBA Football news Today, 15:39 Scandal in Serie A. Match between Udinese and Milan was suspended due to racism from the stands Olympic Games News Today, 15:38 The IOC introduced restrictions on freedom of expression during the Summer Olympics Football news Today, 15:06 It became known how much Perisic will earn in Hajduk Football news Today, 15:01 Unexpected twist. It is known where the former star of Juventus and Bayern will continue his career Football news Today, 14:47 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 21
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Novak Djokovic vs Adrian Mannarino prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 MMA Today Raquel Pennington vs Mayra Bueno Silva prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 MMA Today Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football 21 jan 2024 Frosinone vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football 21 jan 2024 Leeds United vs Preston North End prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football 21 jan 2024 Osasuna vs Getafe prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 21 jan 2024 Empoli vs Monza prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football 21 jan 2024 Sheffield United vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football 21 jan 2024 Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football 21 jan 2024 Real Madrid vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024