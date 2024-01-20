Salernitana vs Genoa prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.54 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

We present an exclusive forecast for the match between Salernitana and Genoa, where the opponents will meet as part of the 21st round of Serie A.

Salernitana

The "Sea Horses" are the main candidates for relegation, as they currently occupy the bottom position in Serie A. There is still a chance for salvation since almost the entire second half of the season lies ahead, and the gap from the 17th place, which ensures safety, is 6 points. In the last round, Salernitana narrowly missed out on points away against Napoli, conceding the decisive goal in the 90+6th minute, ending with a 1-2 defeat. This loss was the second in a row. Five players, including Kulibali and Jovane in the national teams, will miss this match, while others are nursing injuries.

Genoa

The "Griffins" have returned to the elite of Italian football and intend to stay here. Currently, the team is in 12th place in the league table, with only a 5-point gap from the relegation zone. In the last round, Genoa played to a goalless draw at home against Torino, marking their third consecutive draw. Genoa has not suffered a defeat in five consecutive league matches, although they managed to secure only one victory during this period. Due to injuries, Norwegians Bohinen and Torsby are at risk of missing the game, and Ekuban is questionable.

Head-to-head history

In the first round, the opponents played a less entertaining match, and Genoa managed to secure a 1-0 home victory.

Match prediction for Salernitana vs Genoa

In this not-so-flashy encounter, bookmakers give preference to the visitors, citing their league position and current form. Considering that the "Griffins" have not lost for a while and are capable of continuing their streak against the outsider, we find the odds reasonable. We consider a bet on the total goals under 2.5 to be reasonable.