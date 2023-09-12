RU RU NG NG
Aston Villa Aston Villa
Premier League England 16 sep 2023, 10:00 Aston Villa - Crystal Palace
England, Birmingham, Villa Park
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace
Prediction on game Crystal Palace wont lose
In the next round of the English Championship, the match between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace will take place on September 16, 2023.

Aston Villa

At the end of last season, this team sometimes looked even better than the leaders of the standings. Thanks to their success in the second part of the season, Aston Villa even managed to get into the Conference League.

The new season didn't start off so brightly. The team wins against weak opponents, but does not show anything interesting in the match against strong teams.

They are currently 10th in the table with six points after 4 matches. Interestingly, in four meetings the “lions” managed to concede nine goals, which is one of the worst indicators in the entire championship.

Crystal Palace

The London team entered the new season quite successfully. They suffered only one defeat from Arsenal with a minimal score. After that there were victorious matches with Sheffield and Wolverhampton. There was also a draw with Brentford.

Currently, Crystal Palace is in seventh place in the standings. The team scored only five goals in four matches, but also conceded only four times.

Interesting Facts

In the last 5 matches involving Aston Villa, the total number of goals scored was more than 2.5. At the same time, in three of the last four matches involving guests, such a total was not reached.

Forecast

Bookmakers call Aston Villa the clear favorites in this game. I will not agree with this. It seems to me that Crystal Palace have long established themselves as strong opponents for any team. It seems to me that the guests will not lose this evening. I will bet on a win or draw for Crystal Palace at odds of 1.90.

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Sport Predictions
