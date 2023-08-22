RU RU NG NG
Prediction for Brighton vs West Ham 26 August 2023

Brighton Brighton
Premier League England 26 aug 2023, 12:30 Brighton - West Ham
England, Brighton, The American Express Community Stadium
West Ham West Ham
August 26 at the stadium "Amex" in the match of the third round of the championship of England will play local "Brighton" and London's "West Ham".

Brighton

This team was one of the biggest surprises of last season, finishing in sixth place. This position allowed the modest club to break into the group stage of the Europa League.

This summer, Brighton sold their key players, but strong players were also acquired in their place. One of them is Watford forward Joao Pedro.

In the first two rounds, Brighton scored two wins with the same score of 4:1 and, quite unexpectedly, took the first place in the standings. Apparently, the team is determined to fight for high results in the new season.

West Ham

Despite winning the Conference League, the team completely failed last season in the domestic arena. The victory in the European Cup allowed the Hammers to break into the group stage of the Europa League, which also slightly brightened up the failure of performances in the Premier League.

The start of the new season for the Londoners stood out above all praise. First they drew with Bournemouth, after which they beat Chelsea.

History of confrontation

Brighton have beaten West Ham in their last three meetings, scoring at least two goals. At the same time, before such a series there was another series - of six draw matches with goals. The last time West Ham beat Brighton was back in 2012, when both teams played in the second division.

Match prediction

Of course, in this game there are approximately equal opponents and there will be a fight. There is a certainty that both teams will score, which we will bet on with a coefficient of 1.75.

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
