Arsenal Arsenal
Premier League England 12 aug 2023, 07:30 Arsenal - Nottingham Forest
-
- : -
England, London, Emirates Stadium
Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest
Match details
Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.6

On August 12, Arsenal will play their first match in the English Premier League this season. At home, the vice-champion of the country will meet with Nottingham Forest.

"Arsenal"

The Gunners started the season just fabulous for themselves. In the first official match, they won the FA Super Cup, so now Mikel Arteta's wards are in good shape and mood.

If we take into account the games of the summer off-season, then since the end of last season, Arsenal have already played seven matches. Interestingly, in two of these meetings, the “Gunners” scored five goals against their opponents. In general, in the last six matches of last season, Arsenal scored at least three goals in five cases against opponents at home.

"Nottingham Forest"

The team continues to form, however, after the massive arrival of new players last season, the club decided to change tactics a bit. There are fewer newcomers and the head coach will work to build a team around the players who are already part of it.

The task of the team in the new season of the Premier League remains to maintain a place in the elite division, despite their ambitions.

Head-to-head matches and match prediction

In personal meetings, Nottingham Forest has three wins over Arsenal. However, all these victories took place on the Lesnikov field. In London, Arsenal have won their last four matches against this opponent. At the same time, there were two wins with a score of 5:0 at the Emirates Stadium.

It seems to me that in this game there will be an extravaganza of goals scored. Arsenal will score at least three goals, although, of course, they can concede. I will bet on the victory of the Londoners with a handicap of -1.5 for a coefficient of 1.6.

Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports expert
