Newcastle vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Newcastle vs Arsenal prediction
Newcastle Newcastle
Premier League England 04 nov 2023, 13:30 Newcastle - Arsenal
-
- : -
England, Newcastle, St James' Park
Arsenal Arsenal
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.98

The match between Newcastle and Arsenal will take place on November 4, 2023. The teams will compete in the 11th round of the English Championship. The home team have become even closer to the European Cup zone and a victory in this game will give them a chance to get as close as possible to the top four.

"Newcastle"

The Magpies' disastrous performance at the start of the new season cost them dearly, as they still have not been able to catch up with the teams from the European Cup zone.

At the same time, in the last five matches they managed to gain momentum and gained 13 points. Despite this, Newcastle are still three points behind the European Cup zone and four points behind the Champions League zone.

It is worth realistically assessing the situation and understanding that it will be very difficult for Newcastle to break into the top 4, since there is very strong competition there this season.

"Arsenal"

Just like last season, the Gunners started very strongly. In the previous championship they were left without the English champion title at the finish line and in the new season they are successfully fighting for the trophy.

They are currently third in the league table with 21 points, behind Manchester City on goal difference.

In the last round, Arsenal lost two important points in the game against Chelsea, which means now they urgently need to run to keep up with the leaders.

Interesting facts and match prediction

Arsenal remain unbeaten in their last 10 matches. Interestingly, Newcastle have scored at least 2 goals in their last 4 matches.

Bookmakers consider the home team to be the favorites of the match, although the guests look stronger in terms of their composition. It is important to remember that the Gunners have not yet suffered defeat in the championship, including from their main competitors in the fight for the title.

I don’t think that open football awaits us and I will bet on the total less than 2.5 for odds of 1.98.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.98

Sport Predictions
