Napoli vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023

In the framework of the 12th round of the Italian Serie A will be a match between Napoli and Empoli. The meeting will take place at the San Paolo in Naples on Sunday, November 12. The game is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 CET.

Napoli

Napoli is in fourth place, seven points behind leading Inter. It is unlikely to win the Scudetto, but the team will definitely fight for a place in the top-4. The team scores quite a lot - 24 goals in 11 Serie A games, more only Inter.

In the Champions League, Napoli also looks good. After four matches in the asset "Parthenopeans" 7 points, which allows them to occupy second place and claim to enter the playoff.

Empoli

After a failed start, Empoli seem to be recovering little by little. In the first five rounds, they didn't pick up a single point, and it seemed that they were hopelessly stuck in last place.

A change of coach played its part and then the team managed to get seven points in the next six matches. This allowed them to rise from the last place for now, but they are still in the relegation zone. The gap to the saving 17th line is only 2 points.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Napoli are not winning in five games in a row.

Empoli won only once in the last 14 away games.

Napoli won the previous 2 head-to-head meetings with a score of 2:0.

Prediction

Napoli is the undisputed favorite in this match. I think that the guests will not be able to impose a struggle on the reigning Italian champion and score a goal in this match.