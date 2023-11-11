RU RU NG NG
Brighton vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Brighton vs Sheffield United prediction
Brighton Brighton
Premier League England 12 nov 2023, 09:00 Brighton - Sheffield United
England, Brighton, The American Express Community Stadium
Sheffield United Sheffield United
In the 12th round of the English Premier League there will be a match between Brighton and Sheffield United. Recently, the guests managed to win for the first time this season, which increased their chances of maintaining their place in the elite of English football.

Brighton

Now the team is not having the best period in the domestic arena. Until recently, they were among the top three leaders, but now they have dropped to seventh place, although they would be incredibly happy with such a position for a few more years.

The reason for the decline was that the team has not been able to win the championship for five matches. At the same time, in the European arena, namely in the Europa League, the Seagulls are playing quite successfully and are still leading the group in their debut season.

Apparently, the team is not used to playing on several fronts, which has never happened to them before.

Sheffield United

This team is considered one of the main candidates for relegation and looks absolutely hopeless. In 10 rounds they scored only one point and it seemed that there was no worse team.

However, in the last round, Sheffield United unexpectedly managed to win their first victory, defeating Wolverhampton.

Now they are only two points behind the safety zone, which has clearly lifted the team's spirits.

Match prediction and statistics

Sheffield United have scored more than 2 goals in 9 of their last 10 matches. At the same time, Brighton is on a streak of five matches without a win.

“Brighton” probably wants to rehabilitate itself in front of the fans, but the guests will be in a mood and are unlikely to allow a pogrom. I bet that the total will be less than 3.5 goals at odds of 1.82.

