Milan vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023

The match of the 11th round of the Italian Championship will feature a confrontation between Milan and Udinese. The guests are in the relegation zone and will certainly try to spoil the mood of the home team.

"Milan"

The Italian champion of the season before last was defeated by Juventus in the previous round. The loss to one of the main competitors in the fight for the championship clearly hit the team's mood.

It is interesting that after the victory, Juventus overtook Milan in the standings and now they are only two points behind the leading Inter.

As for the team from Milan, this team is in third place in the standings and is three points behind the leader.

In the match against Udinese, Milan are considered the clear favorites and it is very important for them to score points in such confrontations, because they will definitely have difficult games in the future.

"Udinese"

This season the team bears the title of outsider and it is fully justified by both the tournament position and the team’s performance.

With seven points after ten matches, they are in 17th place in the standings, but that is not the most interesting thing. The fact is that Udinese is one of the two teams that have never won this season. The same fate befell Salernitana.

Udinese does not have many defeats on its record - there are only three of them, but the team brought the rest of the matches to a draw.

Interesting facts and match prediction

Udinese have drawn their last three matches and have not scored more than two goals in their last three matches involving Milan. In the last meeting in March of this year, Udinese won with a score of 3:1.

“Milan” does not play very confidently in defense, so I will bet on the outcome “both will score” at odds of 1.92.