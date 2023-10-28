RU RU NG NG
Manchester United vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on October 29, 2023

Manchester United vs Manchester City prediction
Premier League England 29 oct 2023, 11:30 Manchester United - Manchester City
England, Manchester, Old Trafford
Prediction on game Win Manchester City
Odds: 1.67

In the 10th round of the English Championship, Manchester United will play against Manchester City. The hosts are having a rather disastrous season and are in the middle of the standings. The meeting will take place on October 29.

Manchester United

There are always teams in the Premier League that are unlucky. Chelsea used to be such a team, but now it seems United look just as good in this regard.

Even victories over frankly weak opponents in recent games did not improve the impression of the Red Devils' performances. There is only one conclusion - they are playing very poorly this season, gaining only 15 points. They are in eighth place in the standings and qualifying for European competition would be a great success for them.

Manchester City

In the previous round, the “townspeople” won against “Brighton”, but in general their game was not confident.

It cannot be said with certainty that they have completely overcome the series of failures. But one thing is clear: the guests are certainly moving in this direction.

After nine rounds, they are third in the table with 20 points, five points behind leaders Tottenham.

Prediction for the game Manchester United - Manchester City

Interestingly, in three of the last four home matches, Manchester United have missed the total of 2.5 goals. At the same time, at least 2.5 goals were scored in four of Manchester City's last five away matches.

The guests are clearly much stronger than their opponents, but their series of failures and uncertain matches makes us think. Despite my doubts, I will bet that City will win with odds of 1.67.

