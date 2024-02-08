RU RU NG NG
Manchester City vs Everton prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Manchester City vs Everton prediction
Manchester City Manchester City
Premier League England 10 feb 2024, 07:30 Manchester City - Everton
-
- : -
England, Manchester, Etihad Stadium
Everton Everton
The Saturday matchday of the 24th round of the English Premier League will kick off with a clash at the "Etihad Stadium", where the local Manchester City will host Everton. Will Pep Guardiola's team encounter difficulties in the face-off against the "Toffees"? Dailysports experts have prepared their prediction for this match.

Manchester City

The "Citizens" were considered the main contenders for victory in the English championship even before the start of the season, but Liverpool has unexpectedly provided serious competition to "City". It is the team led by Jurgen Klopp that currently leads the Premier League table after 23 matches played, accumulating 51 points. Pep Guardiola's charges are trailing by two points, with a game in hand. Last weekend, Manchester City played an away match against Brentford and secured a victory with a score of 3:1. Phil Foden emerged as the hero of the match for the "Citizens", registering a hat-trick. Thus, Manchester City's winning streak in all competitions now stands at nine matches. The last time "City" dropped points was on December 16th in a match against Crystal Palace (2:2).

Everton

The season has been very challenging for the "Toffees". The issue lies not in the results or the quality of play, but in the deduction of 10 points for violating financial fair play regulations. If not for this fact, Everton would now comfortably sit in mid-table in the Premier League. In reality, Sean Dyche's team is hovering in the relegation zone and cherishes every point. In early December, the "Toffees" won four consecutive matches in the championship, but they have been unable to provide stability to their fans in the new calendar year. They have only achieved one victory against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup in their last six matches. Not long ago, Everton were eliminated from the Cup, losing to Luton at home (1:2). In the league, they played draws against Fulham (0:0) and Tottenham (2:2).

Interesting facts about the match and personal meetings:

  • At the end of December, the "Citizens" convincingly defeated Everton away with a score of 3:1.
  • In the last five head-to-head meetings, "City" has secured four victories with one draw.
  • Only in two out of five matches did the "Both teams to score" bet come through.

Manchester City vs Everton Prediction

It would have been naive to expect a serious odds in favor of Manchester City here. Bookmakers have little doubt about the success of the hosts. We suggest taking the "Total over 3.0" in this pair with odds of 1.70.

