Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024

David Flower
Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield Wednesday
Championship England 09 feb 2024, 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday - Birmingham
-
- : -
England, Sheffield, Hillsborough
Birmingham Birmingham
One of the matches in the 31st round of the Championship will be played on Friday at Hillsborough Stadium, where the local Sheffield Wednesday will host Birmingham City. Will the "Owls" be able to capitalize on the home advantage in this encounter? Here's the match prediction from our site's experts.

Sheffield Wednesday

Under the guidance of Danny Roëll, the team struggles to showcase its best qualities in the second tier of English football. With each passing round, the chances of leaving the bottom of the league table become increasingly elusive. After 30 rounds, the "Owls" have accumulated 23 points, and they are eight points adrift from the safety zone. Last weekend, Sheffield Wednesday faced Huddersfield in an away match, another contender battling for survival. The "Terriers" simply outclassed their opponents, thrashing the "Owls" 4-0. Sheffield Wednesday's current winless streak in the championship spans four matches, and their last victory at home was in early January against Hull. Midweek saw the "Owls" suffer a crushing defeat against Coventry in an FA Cup replay (1-4).

Birmingham City

The "Blues" find themselves in a slightly better position, with a four-point cushion from the relegation zone. However, Tony Mowbray's team cannot afford to feel comfortable. Only in a recent away match against Stoke City did Birmingham manage to end a prolonged winless streak, which lasted seven matches in the Championship. With a victory over Hull in the FA Cup prior to this, hopes were high for a turnaround in results. However, that did not materialize. In the cup, Tony Mowbray's team was thrashed by Leicester (3-0). Moreover, in the championship, they suffered a heartbreaking loss to West Bromwich last weekend, conceding the only goal in the 85th minute of the match.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • Birmingham defeated Sheffield Wednesday in the first round with a score of 2-1.
  • In the last eight head-to-head matches, the "Both Teams to Score" bet has hit the mark twice.
  • The "Owls" have failed to defeat Birmingham City at home in four consecutive matches, losing twice.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City Prediction

Bookmakers slightly favor the "Owls"; however, defeating Birmingham City, even at home, will be challenging. Unlike the hosts, the "Blues" have had a whole week to prepare for the match, while Sheffield Wednesday played an FA Cup replay against Coventry. Our wager for this match is "Birmingham City not to lose" with odds of 1.66.

