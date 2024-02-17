Mallorca vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2 Odds: 1.61 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On February 18th, Mallorca will host Real Sociedad in a La Liga fixture, and our analysts have prepared a prediction for this match.

Mallorca

The "Islanders" currently occupy a modest 16th place in La Liga, with a six-point cushion from the relegation zone, so they have a small margin of safety. In the last fixture, the team defeated Rayo Vallecano 2-1 at home, scoring the winning goal in injury time, thus breaking a streak of five winless matches. The main achievement of the season is reaching the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey, where they will face Real Sociedad. The first leg ended in a home draw.

Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad has been under significant strain lately, juggling between the league, cup, and Champions League, which is challenging to manage. The team has slipped to seventh in La Liga, trailing the top six by just one point, making it difficult to climb further. This week, the team played the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 away against PSG, suffering a 0-2 defeat. The club has gone five matches without a win in all competitions, failing to score a single goal during this period.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

The teams have faced each other twice this season. Real Sociedad won at home in the league with a 1-0 score, while the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final ended in a goalless draw at Mallorca's ground.

Only in 7 out of 24 games involving Mallorca has the total goals been under 2.5, while for Real Sociedad, this figure stands at 10 out of 24.

Mallorca vs Real Sociedad Prediction

This isn't the type of match one would recommend for viewing, as both teams play rather unexciting football, as evidenced by their recent results. On paper, Real Sociedad is a slight favorite, but it's risky to confidently bet on the away side. Everyone expects a less-than-thrilling match, and it's hard to disagree. We consider a bet on the total goals being under 2 as reasonable.