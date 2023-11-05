Luton Town vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on November 5, 2023

Prediction on game W2(-1.5) Odds: 1.65 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the 11th round of the English Primera League, the teams “Luton Town” and “Liverpool” will meet. It will be a battle between the underdog in the standings and the gold medal candidate, which guarantees us a lot of fight on the field.

"Luton Town"

Luton Town have been playing poorly this season. The team is in 18th place in the standings with 5 points. The club was able to get this result thanks to one win and two draws.

Luton Town have failed to win their last four matches. The team was defeated by Burnley (1:2), Tottenham (0:1) and Aston Villa (1:3), and also drew with Nottingham Forest (2:2).

"Liverpool"

The Reds have been performing well this season. The team is in fourth place in the standings. The club has 23 points, which were earned thanks to 7 wins and 2 draws.

It is interesting to note that in the Premier League the team has not suffered defeats in the last three rounds, and in the previous two matches it defeated Everton (2:0) and again Nottingham Forest (3:0). In the League Cup, the Reds reached the quarter-finals with a 3-1 win over Bournemouth, and in the Europa League they lead the group with nine points after three matches.

Statistics and forecast

It is obvious that Liverpool are the favorites for the meeting, while Luton have not won their last 4 matches. But Liverpool won 4 games in a row.

By the way, the last game between the teams ended with a score of 5:0 in favor of the “reds”.

There is no doubt that the Reds will win this match. We bet on the guests with a 1.5 goal handicap with odds of 1.6.