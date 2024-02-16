RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Lazio vs Bologna prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024

Lazio vs Bologna prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Lazio vs Bologna prediction
Lazio Lazio
Serie A Italy 18 feb 2024, 06:30 Lazio - Bologna
-
- : -
Italy, Rome, Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Bologna Bologna
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the Sunday fixtures of the 25th round of the Italian championship will be played in Rome, where Lazio will host Bologna at the Stadio Olimpico. Here's the prediction for this match from Dailysports experts.

Lazio

Midweek, the Roman club commenced their journey in the Champions League playoffs and surprised many by challenging Bayern Munich. While their 1-0 victory certainly doesn't guarantee progression to the next stage, how many truly believed that the Bavarian club would falter in Rome? In Serie A, however, the Eagles currently occupy the seventh position in the league table. In 23 matches, Lazio has garnered 37 points, trailing Atalanta, who occupy a Champions League spot, by five points. Last weekend, Maurizio Sarri's side secured a 3-1 away victory against Cagliari, following defeats to Atalanta (1-3) and a draw against Napoli (0-0).

Bologna

The appointment of Thiago Motta as head coach proved to be a shock therapy for Bologna. Immediately following this change, the team began to show improvement, evidenced by their ninth-place finish last season. Bologna's progress has become even more apparent in the current season, as they currently sit in fifth place in the Serie A table after 24 rounds. With 42 points to their credit, the Rossoblu are level with Atalanta. The team has secured three consecutive victories in recent rounds, including a 2-0 home win against Fiorentina last weekend. Bologna's weakness lies in their away games, with just one victory in 11 matches.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • Bologna defeated Lazio in the first round with a 1-0 scoreline.
  • In the last three encounters between these teams, the "Total Under 2.5" bet was successful.
  • Lazio has defeated Bologna in Rome in the last five consecutive matches.

Lazio vs Bologna Prediction

Bookmakers cautiously favor Lazio in this match, estimating their victory with odds of 2.38. However, we approach this match following Lazio's victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Nevertheless, it remains uncertain how much energy was truly expended to secure that victory. Bologna will be fresher on Sunday, so we opt for a safer option here with "Lazio to Win with a (0) Handicap" with odds of 1.63.

Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.63

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Latest News
Sport Predictions
