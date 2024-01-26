RU RU NG NG KE KE
Juventus vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024

Juventus vs Empoli prediction
Serie A Italy 27 jan 2024, 12:00 Juventus - Empoli
Italy, Turin, Allianz Stadium
We present our readers with a forecast for the Juventus – Empoli match, where the opponents will compete in the framework of the 22nd round of the formidable Italian division.

Juventus

The current championship is shaping up well for Juventus as the team contends for the title. The Turin side leads Serie A, although it might be temporary as Inter is just a point behind with a game in hand. In the last round, the "Old Lady" effortlessly defeated Lecce 3-0 away. This victory marked their seventh consecutive win in all competitions, and Juventus has not suffered defeat in 18 matches overall. The team is in excellent form and is capable of vying for the Scudetto.

Empoli

The start of the season was a catastrophe for Empoli, and it seemed the club was doomed to relegation. Currently, the team is second-to-last in the league table, but the gap from the 17th position is only two points. In the last round, the team secured a valuable home victory against Monza with a 3-0 scoreline, with Polish midfielder Shimon Zhirkovsky registering a hat-trick. The chances of retaining their Serie A status remain, with the key being consistently earning points, given the intense struggle for survival.

Head-to-Head History

As the statistics indicate, Juventus dominates in their head-to-head encounters. In the first round, Juventus secured an away victory with a 2-0 scoreline.

Juventus vs Empoli Prediction

The match features the league leaders against the second-to-last team, making the favorite evident. Juventus, playing at home, is expected to confidently secure three points. Empoli also has a significant motivation, and the team will strive to collect points. We consider a wager on the success of the hosts with a handicap of -1.5 goals to be promising, even considering Juventus's pragmatism.

