Genoa vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023

Genoa and Salernitana will compete with each other as part of the 10th round of the Italian Serie A. The match will take place at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on October 27 and will start at 20:45 CET.

Genoa



According to the results of the last but one season, the team was promoted to the Serie B, where, being under the leadership of the outstanding Italian footballer, Alberto Gilardino, it immediately got a ticket back.

Speaking about the current season, Genoa has been performing against the top clubs in a pretty successful way. Gilardino’s team beat Lazio and defeated Roma, and 1 more match resulted in a draw in the struggle with the current champion, Napoli. 2 previous games brought the defeats made by Milan and Atalanta. The club currently is in the 15th position in the table.

Salernitana



Salernitana has been playing in the Serie A since the season of 2021/2022. First, it finished in the so-called “saving” 17th place, and the previous draw is characterized by the 15th place, which is the club’s highest achievement in the elite division of Italian football.

As for the new season, Paulo Sousa was replaced as head coach by Filippo Inzaghi after disappointing results, but that move has not improved the situation yet. Salernitana has not felt the joy of victory. The asset includes the draws in the battles with Frosinone, Udinese, Cagliari and Roma.

The club from Salerno is ahead only of Claudio Ranieri’s Cagliari.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings



• Genoa failed to score in only 1 home game in the current season.

• Salernitana has not won the away matches since previous January.

• Salernitana has not won in Genoa since 2004.

Prediction



Salernitana will come for the first victory of the season, but the hosts will not give up the points. I think that this match will be productive and, as a result, I bet on “total: over 2.0”.

