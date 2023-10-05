Genoa vs Milan prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023

Prediction on game Win AC Milan Odds: 1.96 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the eighth round of the Italian Serie A, Genoa will host Milan. The match will take place on Saturday, October 7th, in Genoa at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time.

Genoa

In the current season, Genoa feels relatively comfortable in the middle of the table. The team has secured victories against Roman teams and drawn with Napoli and Udinese. While defeats to Lecce, Torino, and Fiorentina have slightly marred their performance, overall, their start to the season can be considered satisfactory.

This season, Genoa has performed remarkably well against top teams. The Gilardino-led squad defeated Lazio, played to a draw against defending champions Napoli, and in the middle of the previous week, they handed a 4-1 defeat to Jose Mourinho's Roma. Currently, the club occupies the 14th position in the table, with standout forward Matteo Retegui representing the Italian national team.

Milan

Milan has gained momentum in recent matches and has even caught up with Inter at the top of the table. In their last weekend's match, the club comfortably defeated Lazio at home. The team has accumulated 18 points and currently shares the lead in the Serie A table with Inter.

In the UEFA Champions League, Milan's start has been mixed. Stefano Pioli's men first failed to defeat Newcastle at home and then played a goalless draw against Borussia Dortmund away. Both matches ended without goals scored.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

Genoa has scored in 13 consecutive home matches.

Milan has lost only once in their last 12 matches.

Genoa hasn't won against Milan at home for seven years.

Prediction

According to bookmakers' odds, the visitors are clear favorites. Despite Genoa's successful results against top teams, I believe Milan should secure a confident victory.