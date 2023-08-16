RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Genoa vs Fiorentina predictions and betting tips on August 19, 2023

Genoa vs Fiorentina predictions and betting tips on August 19, 2023

Genoa Genoa
Serie A Italy 19 aug 2023, 14:45 Genoa - Fiorentina
-
- : -
Italy, Genoa, Stadio Luigi Ferraris
Fiorentina Fiorentina
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 2.04

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.35
Bet now

On August 19, Stadio Luigi Ferraris (Genoa) will host the match of the 1st round of the Serie A, in which Genoa will compete with Fiorentina. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

Genoa


The team failed the previous season. Then, new American investors, “777 Partners” entered the project. At first, they messed up: they spent a lot of money on newcomers in vain, made mistakes with coaching decisions, including Andriy Shevchenko’s reputation. That story ended in relegation and not everything worked out in the Serie B. As a result, Gilardino was almost accidentally entrusted with the coaching position and this ex-forward, unlike “Sheva”, pulled “the Griffin” to the 2nd place in the division – that was enough to return to the Calcio. That result was followed by the recruitment of a new “batch” of newcomers, which are pretty numerous. There are also quite interesting names, among which Retegui stands out – the scorer from Argentina who became the new “Oriundo” of the Italian national team. Moreover, the following footballers also tried on the club uniform: Leali, Thorsby and Junior Messias. Many of them made their debut in the Coppa Italia in the battle against Modena, where the team won with a 4-3 score; the man of that match was just the higher mentioned Latin American forward, who scored a double and assisted Guðmundsson.

Fiorentina


The club can consider the previous season to be half successful, half tragic. On the one hand, both finals were lost. First, the team lost in the Coppa Italia to Inter, then, the dispute for the Conference League title to West Ham (those events happened with the identical score – 1-2). On the other hand, Vincenzo Italiano took “the Violets” to the final round of both tournaments. Moreover, the 8th place in the Serie A brought a ticket to the European competition due to the disqualification of Juventus, which, even being fined, finished higher. The club will have to start without Arthur Cabral there – the Brazilian player was sent to Benfica for 20 million (another 5 can be received as bonuses), which gave the opportunity to sign up the contracts of both Nzola (13 goals for Spezia in the previous season), Christensen and Beltran. Also, the management will try to revive the careers of Mina and Arthur in Florence. And it is curious what it will decide with Kokorin that had been good in Aris from Cyprus.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Genoa had got 5 draws and a win. Speaking about 2021/2022, “the Griffin” lost in both matches with Fiorentina before relegation.

Predictions


Bookmakers bet on the guests. Still, it should not be boring in the following battle, so, we bet on “total: over 2.5” (odd: 2.04).

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 2.04

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.35
Bet now
Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Europa League Today, 13:30 Breidablik vs Zrinjski predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023 Breidablik Odds: 2.06 Zrinjski Mostar Recommended 1xBet
Europa League Today, 14:00 Ludogorets vs Astana: predictions and betting tips on the Europa League match on August 17, 2023 Ludogorets Razgrad Odds: 1.98 FC Astana Bet now BetWinner
Europa League Today, 14:00 Dnipro-1 vs Slavia Prague predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023 SC Dnipro-1 Odds: 1.69 Slavia Prague Bet now Linebet
Europa League Today, 14:00 BATE vs Sheriff predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023 BATE Borisov Odds: 2.33 FC Sheriff Recommended MelBet
LaLiga Spain 18 aug 2023, 13:30 Mallorca vs Villarreal predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Mallorca Odds: 1.727 Villarreal Bet now 1xBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:57 Inter could snatch star French defender from Manchester United Football news Today, 12:53 Ukrainian Malinovsky is close to returning to Serie A Football news Today, 12:49 Kylian Mbappe has decided when he will move to Real Madrid Football news Today, 12:45 Ousmane Dembele took Neymar's number to PSG Football news Today, 12:41 Tottenham Hotspur - Manchester United: where to watch the match of the championship of England Football news Today, 06:43 PSG sign two new strikers Football news Today, 05:49 Named contenders for the title of best player in the Premier League Football news Today, 05:07 Guardiola speaks out after winning UEFA Super Cup Football news Today, 04:49 Girl of the day: Alessia Russo - probably the cutest player of the Women's World Cup Football news Today, 04:27 25 rooms and more: it became known how Neymar was met in an Arab club
Sport Predictions
Football Today Breidablik vs Zrinjski predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023 Football Today Ludogorets vs Astana: predictions and betting tips on the Europa League match on August 17, 2023 Football Today Dnipro-1 vs Slavia Prague predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023 Football Today BATE vs Sheriff predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Mallorca vs Villarreal predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Werder Bremen vs Bayern predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Valencia vs Las Palmas predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football 19 aug 2023 Frosinone vs Napoli predictions and betting tips on August 19, 2023 Football 19 aug 2023 Empoli vs Verona predictions and betting tips on August 19, 2023