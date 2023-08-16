Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 2.04 100% Bonus up to $108 4.35 Bet now

On August 19, Stadio Luigi Ferraris (Genoa) will host the match of the 1st round of the Serie A, in which Genoa will compete with Fiorentina. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

Genoa



The team failed the previous season. Then, new American investors, “777 Partners” entered the project. At first, they messed up: they spent a lot of money on newcomers in vain, made mistakes with coaching decisions, including Andriy Shevchenko’s reputation. That story ended in relegation and not everything worked out in the Serie B. As a result, Gilardino was almost accidentally entrusted with the coaching position and this ex-forward, unlike “Sheva”, pulled “the Griffin” to the 2nd place in the division – that was enough to return to the Calcio. That result was followed by the recruitment of a new “batch” of newcomers, which are pretty numerous. There are also quite interesting names, among which Retegui stands out – the scorer from Argentina who became the new “Oriundo” of the Italian national team. Moreover, the following footballers also tried on the club uniform: Leali, Thorsby and Junior Messias. Many of them made their debut in the Coppa Italia in the battle against Modena, where the team won with a 4-3 score; the man of that match was just the higher mentioned Latin American forward, who scored a double and assisted Guðmundsson.

Fiorentina



The club can consider the previous season to be half successful, half tragic. On the one hand, both finals were lost. First, the team lost in the Coppa Italia to Inter, then, the dispute for the Conference League title to West Ham (those events happened with the identical score – 1-2). On the other hand, Vincenzo Italiano took “the Violets” to the final round of both tournaments. Moreover, the 8th place in the Serie A brought a ticket to the European competition due to the disqualification of Juventus, which, even being fined, finished higher. The club will have to start without Arthur Cabral there – the Brazilian player was sent to Benfica for 20 million (another 5 can be received as bonuses), which gave the opportunity to sign up the contracts of both Nzola (13 goals for Spezia in the previous season), Christensen and Beltran. Also, the management will try to revive the careers of Mina and Arthur in Florence. And it is curious what it will decide with Kokorin that had been good in Aris from Cyprus.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Genoa had got 5 draws and a win. Speaking about 2021/2022, “the Griffin” lost in both matches with Fiorentina before relegation.

Predictions



Bookmakers bet on the guests. Still, it should not be boring in the following battle, so, we bet on “total: over 2.5” (odd: 2.04).

