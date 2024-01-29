Fulham vs Everton prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.89 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

As part of the 22nd round of the English Premier League, there will be a match between Fulham and Everton. The encounter will take place at Craven Cottage on Tuesday, January 30, with the kick-off scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time.

Fulham

Apart from an unexpected victory over Arsenal, Fulham's recent performance in the Premier League has been unimpressive. The team has dropped to the 13th position in the standings, but they are eight points clear of the relegation zone. In their last game, Fulham suffered a defeat to Newcastle at home and was eliminated from the FA Cup.

Everton

After a series of impressive matches, Everton has entered a crisis and has been unable to secure a win in the Premier League for four consecutive games. It's worth noting that the opponents during this period were strong teams such as Tottenham, Manchester City, Wolverhampton, and Aston Villa. Everton also exited the FA Cup after losing to Luton at Goodison Park.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of head-to-head meetings

Fulham has been unable to win in the last four matches.

Everton has failed to score in their last two away games.

Everton has not defeated Fulham in the last five head-to-head meetings.

Fulham vs Everton Prediction

These teams tend to have low-scoring encounters. In their last five meetings, there was only one occasion when more than two goals were scored. Therefore, I will place a bet on the total goals under 2.5.