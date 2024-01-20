Frosinone vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024

Prediction on game Cagliari wont lose Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Serie A will delight fans with four Sunday matches, with Frosinone and Cagliari being the first to take the field. The match forecast for these teams has been compiled by analysts from our resource.

Frosinone

As a recent addition to Serie A, Frosinone initially displayed a solid performance in the league, excelling in home matches but struggling on the road. The trend remains unchanged in away encounters, and recently, Frosinone has started facing setbacks even on their home turf. The team is currently on a five-match losing streak in all competitions, and in the league, they haven't won in seven consecutive matches. In the last round, they suffered a resounding 0-5 defeat away to Atalanta. Frosinone has slipped to the 15th position in the league, with a mere two-point gap from the danger zone.

Cagliari

Sardinians are also engaged in the battle for survival, holding the 17th position in Serie A with a one-point lead over the danger zone. In the last round, Cagliari secured a crucial home victory against the strong Bologna with a score of 2-1. This win extended the club's undefeated streak to three matches, during which they managed to accumulate 5 points. Cagliari is making progress and has reasonable chances of retaining their Serie A status, although there is still a tough fight ahead.

Head-to-head history

The first-round clash unfolded dramatically, as by the 72nd minute, Cagliari was trailing 0-3 at home. However, the hosts staged an incredible comeback, winning 4-3, with two goals scored in injury time.

Match prediction for Frosinone vs Cagliari

In the battle between direct competitors, there is no clear favorite. Frosinone is experiencing a crisis, while Cagliari shows signs of progress. Considering the recent results of both teams, we will venture to suggest that the visitors may secure some points. A promising bet here is X2 – Cagliari not to lose.