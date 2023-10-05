Everton vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.76 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

The match of the eighth round of the English Championship will feature a meeting between Everton and Bournemouth. The guests have not yet won a single victory in this championship and such a match is a great opportunity to correct the situation.

Everton

In the round before last, the Toffees defeated Brentford and got their first victory of the season. However, in the last round they returned to business as usual and lost to the newcomer to the English Championship, Luton.

After seven rounds, the Toffees have four points and are only one point ahead of the three outsiders. If they do not win a match with a direct competitor, then the situation for them could become even more dire.

Bournemouth

This team needs victory just as much as the home team. Defeating one of your competitors is very important and the Cherries understand this very well.

After seven rounds, Bournemouth found itself in the relegation zone, occupying 18th place and having only three points.

Bournemouth's most problematic position is the defense, which has already conceded 15 goals. In the last round, the Cherries lost at home to Arsenal with a score of 0:4 and now they definitely need to prove that they are still a worthy member of the elite of English football.

Prediction for the match Everton - Bournemouth

Interestingly, Bournemouth have failed to win in their last 11 matches and have conceded at least two goals in five of their last six matches.

This all suggests that the home team has a chance to win. At the same time, the Toffees’ play in defense also leaves much to be desired, because they concede a lot of goals... Both teams must play exclusively to win, which means they will spend most of their time in attack. We choose the outcome “both will score” at odds of 1.76.