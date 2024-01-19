RU RU NG NG KE KE
Darmstadt vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024

Jason Collins
Bundesliga Germany 20 jan 2024, 09:30 Darmstadt - Eintracht Frankfurt
Germany, Darmstadt, Merck-Stadion am Boellenfalltor
Eintracht Frankfurt Eintracht Frankfurt
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Odds: 1.97

We present to our readers a forecast for the match between Darmstadt and Eintracht Frankfurt. The mentioned opponents will face each other in the context of the 18th round of the Bundesliga.

Darmstadt

The first half of the season for Darmstadt was unfavorable; the team currently occupies the bottom position in the league table. The gap from the 15th place, which ensures passage, is 4 points, with only one point away from the relegation playoff zone. In the last round, the club faltered at home against the formidable Borussia Dortmund, suffering a 0-3 defeat. Darmstadt is on a ten-match winless streak, putting them at risk of relegation from the Bundesliga. Four players will be sidelined due to injuries, with particular absence felt in the form of Melem, and the participation of Gonzaka remains uncertain.

Eintracht Frankfurt

The "Eagles" are currently in the sixth position in the championship, but they undoubtedly aim to compete for a place in the top quartet, trailing by 6 points. In the last round, Eintracht secured a somewhat undeserved victory away against Leipzig. The opponent had 26 shots on goal compared to Frankfurt's 5, and the hosts scored 3 goals based on the xG indicator. Before this encounter, Luhn was sidelined due to injury, and Marmush, Skryry, and Shaibi were called up for national duty, with the participation of three players still in question.

Head-to-head history

The opponents have a brief history of encounters, with only six matches played. Eintracht emerged victorious in four cases, while Darmstadt secured victory twice. In the first round, the "Eagles" clinched a hard-fought home win with a score of 1-0.

Match prediction for Darmstadt vs Eintracht Frankfurt

On paper, the visitors are considered favorites, although the odds for their victory are gradually increasing. This trend is explained by significant personnel losses for Eintracht. Both opponents are highly motivated and in need of points, although their objectives differ. We anticipate a challenging match and will take the risk of betting on a clean victory for the "Eagles."

Odds: 1.97

