RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024

The central event of the 18th round of the German Bundesliga will be the meeting between RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen. The match will take place at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on January 20, 2024 and will see the home team try to inflict their first defeat of the season on the visitors.

RB Leipzig

The main sensation of the season will come to visit this formidable team, confidently settling at the top of the table. After an uncertain start to the season, RB Leipzig picked up the pace and is now in fourth place in the standings, behind Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern and Stuttgart.

In 17 matches they won 10 wins, 3 draws and suffered 4 defeats, gaining 33 points. They are one point away from Stuttgart, 12 points from Leverkusen, and are followed by Borussia Dortmund, just three points behind.

Bayer Leverkusen

At the moment, the team from Leverkusen are the sole leaders of the Bundesliga after 17 rounds. They have 14 wins and 3 draws, and are the only team that has never lost.

Leverkusen is playing very well in attack. They have scored 47 goals this season (an average of 2.76 per game).

History of the confrontation

The teams have met each other 15 times in their history. The Bulls have seven wins to Leverkusen's four, the other four matches ended in a draw.

Prediction for the match RB Leipzig - Bayer Leverkusen

We expect a spectacular battle with plenty of attacks and, most likely, a lot of goals. Away from Leipzig is very difficult and it seems to me that the visitors will definitely not win.