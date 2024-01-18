RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024

RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction
RB Leipzig RB Leipzig
Bundesliga Germany 20 jan 2024, 12:30 RB Leipzig - Bayer Leverkusen
-
- : -
Germany, Leipzig, Red Bull Arena Leipzig
Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.86

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

The central event of the 18th round of the German Bundesliga will be the meeting between RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen. The match will take place at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on January 20, 2024 and will see the home team try to inflict their first defeat of the season on the visitors.

RB Leipzig

The main sensation of the season will come to visit this formidable team, confidently settling at the top of the table. After an uncertain start to the season, RB Leipzig picked up the pace and is now in fourth place in the standings, behind Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern and Stuttgart.

In 17 matches they won 10 wins, 3 draws and suffered 4 defeats, gaining 33 points. They are one point away from Stuttgart, 12 points from Leverkusen, and are followed by Borussia Dortmund, just three points behind.

Bayer Leverkusen

At the moment, the team from Leverkusen are the sole leaders of the Bundesliga after 17 rounds. They have 14 wins and 3 draws, and are the only team that has never lost.

Leverkusen is playing very well in attack. They have scored 47 goals this season (an average of 2.76 per game).

History of the confrontation

The teams have met each other 15 times in their history. The Bulls have seven wins to Leverkusen's four, the other four matches ended in a draw.

Prediction for the match RB Leipzig - Bayer Leverkusen

We expect a spectacular battle with plenty of attacks and, most likely, a lot of goals. Away from Leipzig is very difficult and it seems to me that the visitors will definitely not win.

Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.86

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Lesia Tsurenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction Australian Open Today, 20:00 Lesia Tsurenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Lesia Tsurenko Odds: 1.65 Aryna Sabalenka Recommended 1xBet
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction NBA Today, 21:00 Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Minnesota Timberwolves Odds: 1.58 Memphis Grizzlies Bet now Linebet
Perth Wildcats vs Brisbane Bullets prediction NBL 19 jan 2024, 04:30 Perth Wildcats vs Brisbane Bullets prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Perth Wildcats Odds: 1.78 Brisbane Bullets Bet now 1xBet
Iraq vs Japan prediction Asian Cup 19 jan 2024, 06:30 Iraq vs Japan prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Iraq Odds: 1.85 Japan Recommended Мелбет
Cape Verde vs Mozambique prediction Africa Cup of Nations 19 jan 2024, 09:00 Cape Verde vs Mozambique prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Cape Verde Odds: 1.5 Mozambique Bet now Мелбет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:02 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:59 Egypt and Ghana played to a draw in a thrilling match at the AFCON Basketball news Today, 16:34 LeBron and Yannis lead in voting for the All-Star Game Football news Today, 16:01 Salah was injured in the AFCON match and left the field early Football news Today, 15:55 Napoli crushed Fiorentina in the semi-final of the Italian Super Cup Football news Today, 15:48 Al-Hilal has decided whether to terminate Neymar's contract Football news Today, 15:30 Barcelona faced difficulties but managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 15:19 Arsenal - Crystal Palace: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 15:11 Breaking. Liverpool legend has returned to Europe after his stint in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 14:57 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Lesia Tsurenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Perth Wildcats vs Brisbane Bullets prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Iraq vs Japan prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Cape Verde vs Mozambique prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Vietnam vs Indonesia prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Zalgiris Kaunas vs Fenerbahce prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Senegal vs Cameroon prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Hong Kong vs Iran prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Monaco vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024