Cagliari - Lazio prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

On Saturday, February 10th, the matches of the 24th round of Serie A will take place. In one of these matches, Cagliari will host Lazio at their home ground. The game will kick off at 15:00 Central European Time.

Cagliari

The team is fighting for survival in Serie A. They currently occupy the 18th position in the league table, with 18 points after 23 rounds. In their previous five games, Cagliari has secured one victory, one draw, and suffered three defeats. In the last round, they suffered a heavy defeat against Roma with a score of 4-0.

Lazio

Maurizio Sarri's team has shown rather average results in the current season, as indicated by their position in the standings. "The Eagles" have accumulated 34 points after 22 rounds and occupy the 9th place in Serie A. In their last five games, Lazio has won two matches, drawn once, and lost twice. In the previous round, they were defeated by Atalanta with a score of 3-1.

Interesting facts about the match and personal meetings

This season, it will be the second match between these teams. In the first round, Lazio narrowly defeated Cagliari 1-0.

Overall, in the previous five head-to-head meetings, "The Eagles" have won four times and drawn once.

Currently, Lazio has been unable to win in three consecutive matches. Cagliari is on a three-match losing streak.

Cagliari occupies the 15th place in terms of points earned at home. Lazio, in the same indicator, has earned 13 points away from home and sits in sixth place.

Cagliari - Lazio Prediction

Both teams are currently experiencing issues with their form. However, both teams have motivation to win. In my opinion, this game will not be very high-scoring, with a lot of battles and minimal goals scored. Therefore, my bet is under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.6.