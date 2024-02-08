RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Cagliari - Lazio prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Cagliari - Lazio prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Cagliari vs Lazio prediction
Cagliari Cagliari
Serie A Italy 10 feb 2024, 09:00 Cagliari - Lazio
-
- : -
Italy, Cagliari, Unipol Domus
Lazio Lazio
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

On Saturday, February 10th, the matches of the 24th round of Serie A will take place. In one of these matches, Cagliari will host Lazio at their home ground. The game will kick off at 15:00 Central European Time.

Read also: Anaheim Ducks vs Edmonton Oilers prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Cagliari

The team is fighting for survival in Serie A. They currently occupy the 18th position in the league table, with 18 points after 23 rounds. In their previous five games, Cagliari has secured one victory, one draw, and suffered three defeats. In the last round, they suffered a heavy defeat against Roma with a score of 4-0.

Lazio

Maurizio Sarri's team has shown rather average results in the current season, as indicated by their position in the standings. "The Eagles" have accumulated 34 points after 22 rounds and occupy the 9th place in Serie A. In their last five games, Lazio has won two matches, drawn once, and lost twice. In the previous round, they were defeated by Atalanta with a score of 3-1.

Interesting facts about the match and personal meetings

  • This season, it will be the second match between these teams. In the first round, Lazio narrowly defeated Cagliari 1-0.
  • Overall, in the previous five head-to-head meetings, "The Eagles" have won four times and drawn once.
  • Currently, Lazio has been unable to win in three consecutive matches. Cagliari is on a three-match losing streak.
  • Cagliari occupies the 15th place in terms of points earned at home. Lazio, in the same indicator, has earned 13 points away from home and sits in sixth place.

Cagliari - Lazio Prediction

Both teams are currently experiencing issues with their form. However, both teams have motivation to win. In my opinion, this game will not be very high-scoring, with a lot of battles and minimal goals scored. Therefore, my bet is under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.6.

Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Hamburger SV vs Hannover 96 prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany Today, 12:30 Hamburg vs Hannover prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Hamburger SV Odds: 1.53 Hannover 96 Recommended MelBet
Wehen Wiesbaden vs Nuernberg prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany Today, 12:30 Vechta vs Nuremberg prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Wehen Wiesbaden Odds: 1.66 Nuernberg Bet now Mostbet
Levante vs Leganes prediction Segunda Division Spain Today, 14:30 Levante vs Leganés prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Levante Odds: 1.57 Leganes Bet now 1xBet
Wellington Phoenix vs Western United FC prediction A-League Men Australia Today, 23:30 Wellington Phoenix vs Western United prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Wellington Phoenix Odds: 1.92 Western United FC Recommended MelBet
Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur FC prediction A-League Men Australia 10 feb 2024, 01:30 Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Melbourne Victory Odds: 1.61 Macarthur FC Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:03 Barcelona have found a way to sign the Girona captain in the summer Football news Today, 04:28 Real Madrid's top goalkeeper could recover as early as March Football news Today, 03:39 FIFA officially commented on the introduction of the blue card Football news Today, 02:56 Luis Suarez replacement. The ex-Chelsea and Atletico forward has signed a contract with Gremio Hockey news Today, 02:16 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Basketball news Today, 01:43 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Boxing News Today, 01:32 Lopez successfully defended his WBO championship title in the first junior welterweight division Football news Yesterday, 17:06 Footballers, golfers, and basketball players. Top 10 highest-paid athletes of 2023 Football news Yesterday, 16:45 New regulations in football, Mbappé is getting closer to Real Madrid. Daily Digest for February 8 Basketball news Yesterday, 16:31 Toronto will trade the world champion to Brooklyn
Sport Predictions
Football Today Hamburg vs Hannover prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Football Today Vechta vs Nuremberg prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Football Today Levante vs Leganés prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Football Today Wellington Phoenix vs Western United prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Ipswich vs West Bromwich prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Manchester City vs Everton prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Cagliari - Lazio prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Augsburg vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024