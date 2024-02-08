Anaheim Ducks vs Edmonton Oilers prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Prediction on game Win Edmonton Oilers Odds: 1.67 100% Bonus up to $108 4.75 Bet now

Within the regular NHL championship, a match between Anaheim and Edmonton will take place. The meeting is scheduled for the night of Saturday, February 10th. The game is set to begin at 04:00 Central European Time.

Anaheim Ducks

Anaheim is having a poor performance in the current regular championship and no longer hopes to make it to the playoffs. Only a miracle can help the team break into the top 8 teams of the Western Conference. At the moment, they are trailing the coveted eighth place by 16 points, with 32 matches left until the end of the regular season.

Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton has been showing consistently high results lately. In their last match, the Oilers lost to Vegas (1:3), thus interrupting an impressive 16-game winning streak. This leap allowed Edmonton to climb to sixth place in their conference and become a serious contender for a playoff spot. The team's captain, Connor McDavid, has slightly decreased in terms of productivity compared to previous years, but he still remains one of the league's top scorers. Currently, McDavid ranks fifth with 68 points (goals + assists).

Interesting facts about the match and personal meetings

Anaheim has won their last two home matches.

In their last three losses, Edmonton scored only one goal each.

The last five head-to-head meetings between these teams ended in victories for the Oilers.

Anaheim Ducks - Edmonton Oilers Prediction

Taking into account the results of previous head-to-head matches between these opponents, one can anticipate a confident victory for the visitors. Moreover, bookmakers offer a decent coefficient for such an outcome.