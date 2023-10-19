Brentford vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.87 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the next round of the English Championship there will be a match between Brentford and Burnley. The meeting will take place on October 21.

The home team has not known the taste of victory for six rounds in a row and now they have a great chance to beat one of the championship outsiders.

"Brentford"

For Brentford, the current season has been quite unsuccessful if you look at the previous ones. The team started well, but then slowed down. Now the Bees are only three points from the relegation zone and they urgently need to correct the situation.

The saddest thing for fans is that their idols cannot even beat the teams that are considered their competitors for a place in the standings.

Now all hopes are that Brentford will beat Burnley and be able to break their losing streak.

"Burnley"

This team returned to the Premier League this season, but at the moment their position leaves much to be desired.

The Clarets scored only four points and are in 18th place. They only have one league win to their name, against Luton, with whom they played together in the Championship last season.

Burnley are one of the main candidates for relegation, although there is always the possibility of turning things around.

Prediction for the match "Brentford" - "Burnley"

Burnley are winless in 11 of their last 12 matches, while Brentford have failed to win in their last 6 matches.

According to bookmakers, Brentford are the favorites of the match. In fact, both teams look very unsuccessful in the last matches of the championship, although the total is often broken in the games with their participation.

I think that there will again be at least 3 goals and I will bet on the outcome of the match total over 2.5.