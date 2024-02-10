RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Bologna vs Lecce prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Bologna vs Lecce prediction
Bologna Bologna
Serie A Italy 11 feb 2024, 09:00 Bologna - Lecce
Italy, Bologna, Stadio Renato Dell'Ara
Lecce Lecce
In the 24th round of Serie A, Bologna will host Lecce, and our site's analysts have crafted a prediction for this matchup.

Bologna

Bologna has exceeded expectations this season, briefly even breaking into the top four. Currently, the club sits in seventh place, trailing the top quartet by only three points, although some competitors have played more matches. In the last round, Bologna triumphed over Sassuolo at home with a score of 4-2, halting a four-match winless streak and earning only two points during that period.

Lecce

Lecce had a promising start to the season, although they couldn't sustain it to become a sensation, sliding back to the middle of the league table. The club is currently in 13th place, with a six-point cushion from the relegation zone, indicating they still have some margin for safety. In the last round, Lecce secured a determined home victory against Fiorentina, with goals scored in the 90th and 90+2 minutes, by substitute players, sealing a turnaround from three consecutive losses.

Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first leg, Bologna came close to an away victory, but Lecce managed to equalize in the 90+10 minute, resulting in a 1-1 draw. Both teams have exchanged goals in four out of the last five head-to-head encounters. Bologna has performed solidly at home, with 8 victories in 11 matches, along with two draws and one loss. Lecce is yet to secure a victory away from home this season, with 5 draws and 6 losses.

Bologna vs Lecce Prediction

A challenging battle is anticipated, where the hosts are rightfully favored, although neither team is expected to score heavily. Bologna is likely to dominate the game, although that might not be sufficient for victory. We suggest placing a wager on a clean victory for the hosts in this encounter.

