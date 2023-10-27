RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Bayern vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023

Bayern vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Bayern Munich vs Darmstadt prediction
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich
Bundesliga Germany 28 oct 2023, 09:30 Bayern Munich - Darmstadt
-
- : -
Germany, Munich, Allianz Arena
Darmstadt Darmstadt
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 4.5
Odds: 1.82

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Bayern and Darmstadt will meet in the next round of the German championship. The guests recently left the relegation zone and now they face a test in the form of a match with the current national champion. The meeting will take place on October 28.

"Bayern"

The current champions are not yet at the top of the standings, but in third place.

This is due to the fact that there is really a lot of competition in Germany this season. In the new season, Bayern has already played a match with the leader of the standings, Bayer, and there was a draw.

Second place in the standings belongs to Stuttgart, which is one point ahead of the German “machine”. In general, the Munich team faced problems, but they were only in games against rival teams.

"Darmstadt"

The start of the debut season in the Bundesliga was not the most pleasant for the guests. They started with three defeats in the first three matches and settled at the bottom of the standings.

Even then, many thought that the “lilies” had become the main contenders for returning to the second Bundesliga. However, in the last matches they were able to demonstrate a fighting spirit and began to gain points. Now they have seven and are in 12th place in the standings.

Forecast for the match Bayern - Darmstadt and interesting facts

Bayern have scored at least two goals against their opponents in their last nine matches, and the last twelve matches involving the German champion have scored 2.5 goals.

“Bavaria” plays confidently on their field and this time the opponent is suitable in order to get a confident victory. In general, the guests have begun to show good performances in recent matches and are capable of being defeated not with a crushing score. I will bet on the outcome of the total less than 4.5 for odds of 1.82.

Prediction on game Total under 4.5
Odds: 1.82

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Chelsea vs Brentford prediction Premier League England 28 oct 2023, 07:30 Chelsea vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Chelsea Odds: 1.85 Brentford Recommended 1xBet
Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction Premier League England 28 oct 2023, 10:00 Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Bournemouth Odds: 1.67 Burnley Bet now Мелбет
Hull vs Preston prediction Championship England 28 oct 2023, 10:00 Hull City vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Hull Odds: 1.79 Preston Bet now Мелбет
Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction Premier League England 28 oct 2023, 10:00 Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Arsenal Odds: 1.84 Sheffield United Recommended Мелбет
Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction LaLiga Spain 28 oct 2023, 10:15 Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Barcelona Odds: 1.56 Real Madrid Bet now Мелбет
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 14:57 The semifinal pairings for the WTA Elite Trophy 2023 have been determined Football news Today, 14:40 VIDEO. Completed a hat-trick in just 45 minutes. The best player of the 3rd round of the UCL Hockey news Today, 14:20 The NHL has suspended the hockey player for 41 matches Football news Today, 13:47 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 13:10 Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad Football news Today, 12:48 Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker Boxing News Today, 12:10 The former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou Basketball news Today, 11:39 Atlanta - New York, Chicago - Toronto, and others: NBA Match Previews Hockey news Today, 11:05 Washington - Minnesota, New Jersey - Buffalo: NHL Match Previews Football news Today, 10:33 Salah has broken the record for goals in European competitions for English clubs
Sport Predictions
Football 28 oct 2023 Chelsea vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bayern vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Hull City vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Leipzig vs FC Koln prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Wolverhampton vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Boxing 28 oct 2023 Fury vs Ngannou: predictions and betting tips on the boxing match on October 28, 2023