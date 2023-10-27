Bayern vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023

Prediction on game Total under 4.5 Odds: 1.82 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Bayern and Darmstadt will meet in the next round of the German championship. The guests recently left the relegation zone and now they face a test in the form of a match with the current national champion. The meeting will take place on October 28.

"Bayern"

The current champions are not yet at the top of the standings, but in third place.

This is due to the fact that there is really a lot of competition in Germany this season. In the new season, Bayern has already played a match with the leader of the standings, Bayer, and there was a draw.

Second place in the standings belongs to Stuttgart, which is one point ahead of the German “machine”. In general, the Munich team faced problems, but they were only in games against rival teams.

"Darmstadt"

The start of the debut season in the Bundesliga was not the most pleasant for the guests. They started with three defeats in the first three matches and settled at the bottom of the standings.

Even then, many thought that the “lilies” had become the main contenders for returning to the second Bundesliga. However, in the last matches they were able to demonstrate a fighting spirit and began to gain points. Now they have seven and are in 12th place in the standings.

Forecast for the match Bayern - Darmstadt and interesting facts

Bayern have scored at least two goals against their opponents in their last nine matches, and the last twelve matches involving the German champion have scored 2.5 goals.

“Bavaria” plays confidently on their field and this time the opponent is suitable in order to get a confident victory. In general, the guests have begun to show good performances in recent matches and are capable of being defeated not with a crushing score. I will bet on the outcome of the total less than 4.5 for odds of 1.82.