Augsburg vs Bayern Munich prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.62 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Bundesliga on Saturday promises several intriguing matchups, and it's worth paying attention to the match between Augsburg and Bayern Munich. The forecast for the encounter of these opponents has been prepared by our analysts.

Augsburg

Unpredictability is the signature style for Augsburg, making it unclear how the team will perform in the next match. Currently, Augsburg is in the tenth position in the championship and feels secure as they have a 10-point gap from the relegation zone. In the last round, the team surprisingly defeated Borussia Monchengladbach away, ending a four-match winless streak. Augsburg often poses problems for top German clubs, so it will be interesting to see how they fare this time.

Bayern Munich

The season for Bayern Munich is proving challenging, with the "Golden Double" seemingly out of reach. However, the bigger concern is being second in the Bundesliga, trailing Bayer by 4 points. Any result other than winning the championship would be considered a failure. In the last round, the team secured a 1-0 victory against Union Berlin at home, despite dominating the match. There are active rumors about the dismissal of head coach Thomas Tuchel, with Bayer Leverkusen's coach, Xabi Alonso, being considered as a replacement. However, Alonso wants to finish the season with Bayer.

Head-to-Head History

Bayern has a significant advantage in head-to-head encounters, but Augsburg occasionally manages to secure points and even win. In the first round, Munich secured a home victory with a 3-1 scoreline. Both teams often display high-scoring matches, with at least 4 goals scored in the last three head-to-head meetings.

Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Prediction

The guests are the favorites in this pairing, although they face a formidable opponent. Bayern Munich is likely to dominate possession and aim for control, while Augsburg will find opportunities through sharp counterattacks. We anticipate an engaging match and place our wager on a total of over 3 goals.