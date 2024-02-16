RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Atalanta vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Atalanta vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Atalanta vs Sassuolo prediction
Atalanta Atalanta
Serie A Italy 17 feb 2024, 14:45 Atalanta - Sassuolo
-
- : -
Italy, Bergamo, Gewiss Stadium
Sassuolo Sassuolo
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Atalanta
Odds: 1.34

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

On Saturday, February 17th, Atalanta will face Sassuolo at their home ground as part of the 25th round of Serie A matches, kicking off at 20:45 Central European Time.

Atalanta

Atalanta has been on an incredible run, climbing to the fourth position in the Serie A table. They have accumulated 42 points from 23 matches. In their last five matches, they have achieved victories in all, with an impressive aggregate score of 25:2. In their previous match, they triumphed over Genoa with a scoreline of 4:1.

Sassuolo

The team resides in the lower half of the league table, currently occupying the 17th position with 20 points to their name. The gap from the relegation zone is just one to two points, making the battle very challenging. In their recent five matches, Sassuolo secured victory only once, drew thrice, and suffered one defeat. In their last match, they drew against Torino with a score of 1:1.

Interesting facts about the match and personal meetings

  • The teams have already met twice in the current season. In both instances, Atalanta emerged victorious, winning 3:1 in the cup and 2:0 in Serie A.
  • Sassuolo has been unable to secure victory for three consecutive matches.
  • Atalanta remains undefeated in their last nine matches.

Atalanta vs Sassuolo Prediction

This match features teams from different parts of the league table. Atalanta is the clear favorite, so I will not dwell much on the analysis and will place my bet on their victory at odds of 1.34.

Prediction on game Win Atalanta
Odds: 1.34

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Plymouth vs Leeds prediction Championship England 17 feb 2024, 07:30 Plymouth vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Plymouth Odds: 1.7 Leeds Recommended MelBet
Nairobi City Stars vs Gor Mahia prediction Premier League Kenya 17 feb 2024, 08:00 Nairobi City vs Gor Mahia prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Nairobi City Stars Odds: 1.61 Gor Mahia Bet now 1xBet
Darmstadt vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Bundesliga Germany 17 feb 2024, 09:30 Darmstadt vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Darmstadt Odds: 1.76 VfB Stuttgart Bet now MelBet
Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin prediction Bundesliga Germany 17 feb 2024, 09:30 Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Hoffenheim Odds: 1.65 Union Berlin Recommended MelBet
Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Bundesliga Germany 17 feb 2024, 09:30 Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Wolfsburg Odds: 1.6 Borussia Dortmund Bet now 1xBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:21 Luton vs Manchester United: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 17:00 Liverpool lose Alisson, PSG prepare Mbappe's replacement. Daily Digest for 16 February Golf News Today, 16:48 Legendary golfer Tiger Woods has withdrawn from The Genesis Invitational during the tournament Football news Today, 16:41 Borussia Dortmund striker will miss several weeks due to injury sustained on AFCON Golf News Today, 16:07 A shot from 184 yards. A fantastic shot from a golfer at The Genesis Invitational. VIDEO Football news Today, 15:52 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round Football news Today, 15:25 The young midfielder from Real Madrid will be called up to the Spanish national team Football news Today, 14:36 Manchester United are targeting Bayern's French winger Football news Today, 14:28 A serious loss. Liverpool's goalkeeper is injured and will miss the next match Hockey news Today, 14:12 One of the leaders of the Pittsburgh Penguins will miss approximately four weeks due to injury
Sport Predictions
Football 17 feb 2024 Plymouth vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Nairobi City vs Gor Mahia prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Darmstadt vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Tennis 17 feb 2024 Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Leicester vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Osasuna vs Cadiz prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Lille vs Le Havre prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024