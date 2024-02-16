Atalanta vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Prediction on game Win Atalanta Odds: 1.34 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On Saturday, February 17th, Atalanta will face Sassuolo at their home ground as part of the 25th round of Serie A matches, kicking off at 20:45 Central European Time.

Atalanta

Atalanta has been on an incredible run, climbing to the fourth position in the Serie A table. They have accumulated 42 points from 23 matches. In their last five matches, they have achieved victories in all, with an impressive aggregate score of 25:2. In their previous match, they triumphed over Genoa with a scoreline of 4:1.

Sassuolo

The team resides in the lower half of the league table, currently occupying the 17th position with 20 points to their name. The gap from the relegation zone is just one to two points, making the battle very challenging. In their recent five matches, Sassuolo secured victory only once, drew thrice, and suffered one defeat. In their last match, they drew against Torino with a score of 1:1.

Interesting facts about the match and personal meetings

The teams have already met twice in the current season. In both instances, Atalanta emerged victorious, winning 3:1 in the cup and 2:0 in Serie A.

Sassuolo has been unable to secure victory for three consecutive matches.

Atalanta remains undefeated in their last nine matches.

Atalanta vs Sassuolo Prediction

This match features teams from different parts of the league table. Atalanta is the clear favorite, so I will not dwell much on the analysis and will place my bet on their victory at odds of 1.34.