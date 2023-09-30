RU RU NG NG
Atalanta vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Atalanta vs Juventus prediction
Atalanta Atalanta
Serie A Italy 01 oct 2023, 12:00 Atalanta - Juventus
-
- : -
Italy, Bergamo, Gewiss Stadium
Juventus Juventus
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the seventh round of the Italian Championship there will be a match between Atalanta and Juventus. The teams will meet on October 1st. If the guests achieve victory, they will come close to the group of leaders in the standings.

"Atalanta"

The team recently leveled up its momentum and won victories over Cagliari and Verona and rose to fourth place in the standings with 12 points. They are 3 points behind leaders Inter and Milan. At the same time, Atalanta is followed by a group of teams that are only one point behind it.

It is interesting that the “queen of the province” did not play with any of the tournament favorites before Juventus.

"Juventus"

After six rounds, the Turin team has 13 points and is in third place, only two points behind the leaders.

Last season was overshadowed by the fact that the “old lady” was deprived of 15 points, but in this national championship, Juventus is determined to give battle to its competitors in the fight for gold medals. The minimum task for the Turin club is to qualify for the Champions League, for which they need to take a place in the top four.

Interesting facts and match forecast

Juventus remain unbeaten in 35 of their last 38 matches against Atalanta when games in all competitions are taken into account. Atalanta plays very efficiently and has scored 2.5 goals in the last three of four home matches.

Atalanta rarely wins against Juventus, and most of their head-to-head matches ended without defeat and with a small number of goals. It seems to me that there will be a bet on a total of less than 2.5 for 1.95.

Sport Predictions
