Atalanta vs Inter prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023

In the framework of the 11th round of the Italian Serie A there will be a match between Atalanta and Inter. The meeting will take place in Bergamo on Saturday, November 4. The game is scheduled to kick off at 18:00 CET.

Atalanta

Last season, The Goddess finished fifth, which gave them the right to play in the Europa League. At the start of this tournament Atalanta defeated Polish club Raków 2-0 and Portuguese Sporting 2-1, and also drew with Austrian Sturm.

Atalanta look quite good in the new Serie A. The team confidently deals with opponents below the level and goes in the group of leaders. Gasperini's wards are now on the fourth line with 19 points. It is worth noting the game in defense - only Inter and Juventus conceded less than Atalanta.

Inter

Simone Inzaghi's team looks convincing in the new season. Inter are in great shape, as is their captain Lautaro Martinez, who leads the Serie A scorers' race.

In the last round Inter defeated Roma, which allows them to hold the first position in the standings. Two points behind Juventus of Turin and three points behind neighboring Milan.

Things are going great in the Champions League, too. After three matches Inter are leading in their quartet and have not lost yet.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Atalanta on their field does not know defeats since May this year.

Inter scores in absolutely every game this season.

Inter does not concede to Atalanta during 10 matches.

Prediction

The guests will undoubtedly be the favorite of this confrontation, but The Goddess perform well on their field. Atalanta will definitely be able to give a fight to the league leader. I will bet on Total Over 2.5.