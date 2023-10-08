Arsenal vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023

RU RU NG NG
Arsenal vs Manchester City prediction
Premier League England Today, 11:30 Arsenal - Manchester City
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.67

In the eighth round of the English Championship there will be a match between Arsenal and Manchester City. Both teams are considered title contenders, so a real battle is expected on the field.

"Arsenal"

In the last round, the country's vice-champion achieved a very simple victory over Bournemouth, one of the outsiders, and reduced the gap from Manchester City to one point. Tottenham also have 17 points and are ahead of the Gunners on goal difference.

Interestingly, it was City who deprived Arsenal of the title last season, beating them 4-1 in the final match. For a long time, the team from London was in first place, but at the finish line the “gunners” slowed down and lost the position.

"Manchester City"

The English champions were unable to cope with Wolverhampton in the last round, while Arsenal easily defeated Bournemouth. Now all the leaders are very close in the standings, the difference between first and sixth place is only three points.

The visitors have extra motivation as they lost to Arsenal in the Super Cup on penalties in August.

Match prediction and interesting facts

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 8 matches. Four of Manchester City's last five matches have seen over 2.5 goals scored.

Bookmakers believe Manchester City have a better chance of winning. It seems to me that now the teams are approximately equal. The easiest way to bet on the outcome is “both will score” with odds of 1.69.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.67

