Will be able to play against Celta. Jude Bellingham returns to training
Crucial La Liga title-deciding clashes are just around the corner for Real Madrid, and there’s great news for the club’s supporters.
Details: Today, star central midfielder Jude Bellingham rejoined full-team training after missing time due to a hip issue.
This means Bellingham is set to be available for Real Madrid’s upcoming La Liga fixture against Celta.
So far this season, Bellingham has racked up 13 goals and 13 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions.
Reminder: It was also announced today that Real's head coach Carlo Ancelotti will take charge of the Brazilian national team following the conclusion of this La Liga campaign.
